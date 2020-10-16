Edtech Company SplashLearn welcomes Akshat Verma as SVP-Engineering

Left Menu
SplashLearn is glad to announce and welcome Akshat Verma as Senior Vice President - Engineering. Akshat will be responsible for leading engineering functions at SplashLearn with a specific focus on scaling and accelerating technology innovation.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 16-10-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 14:16 IST
Akshat Verma. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 16 (ANI/Digpu): SplashLearn is glad to announce and welcome Akshat Verma as Senior Vice President - Engineering. Akshat will be responsible for leading engineering functions at SplashLearn with a specific focus on scaling and accelerating technology innovation. This hiring follows closely on the heels of SplashLearn launching into new geographies as they envisage a period of rapid growth.

Akshat brings over a decade of experience in Engineering Strategy and has worked in diverse verticals of many companies including MakeMyTrip and IBM. He comes from Airtel where he was the Senior Vice President & Head of Engineering - Digital Consumer Business. Akshat has an impressive track record with over 20 patents, 50 papers published, and 4,000+ citations to his name. "We are very excited to welcome Akshat to our team at SplashLearn. Not only will he bring a higher focus on innovation and engineering quality to our team, but will also be a great role model for the team" said Arpit Jain, CEO and co-founder, SplashLearn.

"As SplashLearn continues its rapid expansion across geographies, Akshat's vast experience and his strong background in building top performance engineering teams will further help accelerate SplashLearn's growth" he added. "I look forward to sharing my learnings and learning a lot more along with the awesome team at SplashLearn," said Akshat Verma, while talking about his new stint.

"I have always had the desire to create a differentiation in the education sector through technology. Working with SplashLearn fulfils this aspiration. I'm happy to be part of the SplashLearn team," he said further. SplashLearn, the popular game-based learning company, headquartered in the US, with a corporate office in Gurugram, recently announced the launch of its primary and early years maths and reading program in Australia, Canada, and the UK. Offering maths to classes PreK to class 5 and reading to classes PreK to 2, the program is fully aligned to the local curricula of the respective countries. The maths program is available free of charge to all schools and teachers.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

