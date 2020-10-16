Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA Recovery Plan should help faster economic growth: Nedbank

The plan consists of high-impact interventions to kick-start the economy and to lay the foundation for a sustainable recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-10-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 14:41 IST
SA Recovery Plan should help faster economic growth: Nedbank
The economists expressed concern at the country’s ability to deliver infrastructure on time and on budget. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

South Africa's new Reconstruction and Recovery Plan should help unlock greater job creation and faster economic growth.

"The plan contains many practical initiatives which together should improve the underlying investment environment and unlock greater job creation and faster economic growth. Much now depends on how quickly the specific measures proposed in the plan can be implemented," Nedbank economists said.

Some elements of the plan that was unveiled on Thursday, can be implemented "almost immediately – especially the regulatory reform and the energy sector proposals," said the economists in a research note.

"However, the central feature of the plan – the infrastructure drive – will be difficult for the government to get off the ground. Even if the government managed to overcome its protracted skills and systems constraints in project management, the state will still have to find a solution to the skills exodus and diminished capacity within the construction sector."

Infrastructure is a key element of the plan announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa with the Infrastructure Fund due to provide R100 billion in catalytic finance over the next decade, leveraging as much as R1 trillion in new investment for strategic infrastructure projects.

The plan consists of high-impact interventions to kick-start the economy and to lay the foundation for a sustainable recovery.

"The plan rests on an infrastructure expansion drive, which will be partially financed by freeing up private savings currently tied up in pension funds. A key 'enabler' of the plan is to amend Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act to unlock this source of funding for long-term infrastructure projects and to facilitate direct access to pension funds by Development Finance Institutions. This is an economically sound method to unlock faster growth," said Nedbank.

It said that it is also the key recommendation put forward in the International Monetary Fund's Fiscal Monitor.

"An effective public investment drive would reduce South Africa's long-standing capacity constraints and create considerable employment, which would cover the longer-term to increase the country's potential growth rate."

It said that many countries have used private pension funds to accelerate infrastructure expansion.

The economists expressed concern at the country's ability to deliver infrastructure on time and on budget.

Fighting corruption

In addition, the plan's firm stance against corruption was encouraging.

"The most encouraging part of the plan is the focus on fighting corruption. It is essential that the government delivers on this promise. It is the key to rebuilding public trust and boosting confidence. Fortunately, the President announced several steps which will go a long way towards this end. The most significant of these is the establishment of an open tender system, which will introduce far greater transparency and accountability to the entire tender process.

"Equally powerful is the decision to prohibit any relatives of office bearers to do business with the government," it said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

55 dead, 7 missing in central Vietnam's floods, natural disasters

Hanoi Vietnam, October 16 ANIXinhua Floods and other natural disasters triggered by heavy downpours have killed 55 people and left seven others missing in central Vietnam over the past 10 days, the countrys Central Steering Committee for Na...

Hockey India to conduct basic online coaching course

Hockey India on Friday announced that they will conduct the Coaching Education Pathway Level Basic course online for the interested applicants. This is the first-time Hockey India has called for applications of interested and aspiring Coach...

Farmers’ welfare UP govt’s top priority: Adityanath

Amid widespread agitation against the three central farm laws in Punjab and Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asserted that the farmers welfare and the growth of agriculture sector in the state are his governme...

Piyush Goyal to undergo kidney stone removal procedure

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal will be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone. The minister made the announcement on Friday through a tweet.I shall be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone. Will be back soon, he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020