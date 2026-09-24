WTO at Crossroads: Why Future of Global Trade Matters to Every One of Us

The rules behind world trade can feel distant from everyday life, even though they influence what we pay for goods, where businesses find customers and how quickly supplies recover after a crisis. The World Trade Organization's World Trade Report 2026 examines what countries have gained from trading under shared rules and what they could lose if cooperation breaks down.

World merchandise trade volume has expanded nearly 50-fold since the system took shape in 1947. Its future now faces serious pressure from geopolitical rivalry, changing economic power and technologies that are stretching rules written for a different era.

1. What Shared Trade Rules Have Delivered

The General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, or GATT, began with 23 signatories in 1947; today, the WTO has 166 members accounting for around 98 per cent of global trade. Its contribution reaches beyond lower tariffs, giving businesses more predictable costs and shared rules covering services, intellectual property, product standards and customs procedures.

Research cited in the report estimates that GATT/WTO membership increased trade between members by around 140 per cent. Economies making deeper reforms through WTO accession grew an average of 1.5 percentage points faster than members without a comparable accession process.

One study puts the prosperity gains associated with WTO membership at US$855 billion, equivalent to an average of roughly 4.5 per cent of GDP per member. Around 85 per cent of members experienced lower relative consumer prices compared with the rest of the world.

Developing economies have experienced substantial change. Real income per person almost tripled in low- and middle-income economies between 1995 and 2023, compared with a global increase of about 65 per cent. Lower trade costs explain an estimated one-fifth to one-third of that income convergence. Extreme poverty in these economies fell from around 40 per cent to 10 per cent over roughly the same period, though trade alone cannot explain that improvement.

Predictable rules helped businesses build production networks across countries, with global value chains growing from around 35 per cent of trade in 1995 to almost 49 per cent in 2022. Research links WTO accession to nearly 8 per cent greater participation in these networks.

These connections can create vulnerabilities and provide alternative suppliers during disruption, as businesses demonstrated during COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine. WTO tariff ceilings also discourage sudden restrictions: research suggests countries would be 4.3 times more likely to raise tariffs after import increases without them.

The benefits remain uneven. Least developed countries account for less than 1 per cent of global trade and face manufacturing and services trade costs about 50 per cent higher than rich economies. Workers and regions need domestic support to access opportunities and adjust to competition.

2. Why Countries Need Rules They Can Trust

A government protecting its own producers may overlook the damage its restrictions cause foreign exporters, creating an incentive for other governments to respond with barriers of their own. Negotiations offer countries a way to exchange market access that benefits their exporters.

Around 72 per cent of global merchandise trade takes place under WTO most-favoured-nation tariff terms, which generally extend a trade advantage offered to one member across the membership. This reduces the need for separate bargains and limits the role of economic muscle in deciding who benefits.

Tariff ceilings make commitments durable, transparency helps businesses understand the rules, and dispute settlement gives governments a way to address disagreements without relying on retaliation. Much of this cooperation happens through routine discussions. WTO committees covering product regulations and food, animal and plant safety have considered more than 1,500 specific trade concerns; only around 110 disputes in these areas were initiated, with 27 producing rulings.

The institution has weaknesses: members do not always report trade measures, negotiations struggle to reach consensus, and its Appellate Body cannot hear appeals. Flexibility through safeguards, trade remedies and special treatment for developing economies supports participation, though poor design can weaken predictability.

More than 380 notified regional trade agreements are in force, with little evidence of trade diversion from the wider system. WTO rules help shape these deals by requiring broad internal liberalisation without higher external barriers; the report's modelling suggests removing those disciplines would reduce welfare, especially in small economies.

3. Four Changes Putting the System Under Pressure

Economic power has spread across more countries. Low- and middle-income economies increased their share of global merchandise trade from 23 per cent in 1995 to 45 per cent in 2024, changing the balance behind older agreements. Rich economies with already-low tariff ceilings have less conventional market access to offer, and developing members now range from the poorest countries to major trading powers.

Government intervention has become more extensive. WTO discussions about industrial policy and different economic systems were roughly ten times more frequent in 2020–25 than in 1995–2000. More than a quarter of anti-dumping investigations over the past decade used methods allowing investigators to reject exporters' domestic prices because differences between economic systems complicated fair comparisons. The challenge is making different systems compatible with agreed commitments through better transparency and rules on subsidies and cross-border effects.

Trade itself has changed. Digitally delivered services have grown more than fivefold since 2005 and represent around 55 per cent of services exports. Production networks spread the effects of restrictions across borders, and privacy, cybersecurity, AI governance, competition and environmental policies increasingly shape market access. Cooperation becomes harder when regulations reflect deeply held domestic priorities.

Security concerns are reshaping decisions about suppliers, critical technologies and strategic dependence. Governments need room to protect national security, but restrictions intended to reduce one country's vulnerability can prompt others to introduce their own, creating a cycle of fragmentation.

4. What Countries Could Lose and What Needs to Change

The report explores possible futures through simulations, not forecasts. By 2050, stronger cooperation could lift global GDP 2.9 per cent and exports 17.9 per cent above the baseline. A world divided along geopolitical lines could see GDP 5.1 per cent below the baseline and exports 18.6 per cent lower. Replacing WTO cooperation with a network of preferential trade agreements could leave GDP 6.9 per cent lower and exports 26.9 per cent lower.

The report places the potential gap between stronger cooperation and substantial erosion at 5–10 per cent of global real GDP. Smaller and poorer economies would face particularly heavy losses because they have less bargaining power. The findings point towards repairing broken functions, updating outdated rules and preserving arrangements that work, with cooperation adapted to today's economic realities.

For households and businesses, these decisions will shape prices, livelihoods and access to markets. An increasingly connected global economy needs trade rules that can keep pace with the pressures countries face.