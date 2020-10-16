Left Menu
Development News Edition

Federal Bank Q2 net profit slips 26% to Rs 308 crore

Net NPAs came down to 0.99 per cent (Rs 1,218.14 crore) as against 1.59 per cent (Rs 1,843.64 crore). Bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies were raised to Rs 592.06 crore for the quarter ended September as against Rs 251.77 crore parked aside for the corresponding period a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 14:57 IST
Federal Bank Q2 net profit slips 26% to Rs 308 crore

Federal Bank on Friday reported a 26 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 308 crore in the quarter ended September 2020, on account of higher provisions. The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 417 crore during the July-September quarter a year ago.

Total income during the said period rose by 9 per cent to Rs 3,997 crore as against Rs 3,675 crore in the same quarter of 2019-20, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing. Interest income grew 7 per cent to Rs 3,488 crore from Rs 3,254 crore.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 2.84 per cent of the gross advances by end of September 2020 as against 3.07 per cent a year ago. In value terms, it stood at Rs 3,552.19 crore as against Rs 3,612.11 crore. Net NPAs came down to 0.99 per cent (Rs 1,218.14 crore) as against 1.59 per cent (Rs 1,843.64 crore).

Bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies were raised to Rs 592.06 crore for the quarter ended September as against Rs 251.77 crore parked aside for the corresponding period a year ago. Federal Bank's shares were trading 0.10 per cent down at Rs 51.70 apiece on the BSE.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Flood situation remains grim in Karnataka

The flood situation in many parts of Karnataka remained grim on Friday as well due to torrential rains and release of water from the major dams in the state. North Karnataka remained the worst affected as this was the third time floods hit ...

NEDLAC welcomes President's economic recovery plan

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union NEHAWU has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosas Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan for the emphasis it places on job creation. In a statement shortly after the Presidents speech ...

Micromax announces comeback in India; teases new 'In' phone launch

Indian smartphone maker Micromax is all set to make a comeback in the home market with a new In series smartphone, the company announced in a video teaser on Friday.In a special message, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma said that the compan...

55 dead, 7 missing in central Vietnam's floods, natural disasters

Hanoi Vietnam, October 16 ANIXinhua Floods and other natural disasters triggered by heavy downpours have killed 55 people and left seven others missing in central Vietnam over the past 10 days, the countrys Central Steering Committee for Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020