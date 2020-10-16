Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's John Lewis announces $1.3 billion recovery plan

Britain's John Lewis Partnership will invest 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) to expand its online business and improve its stores, and will diversify beyond retail and seek more partnerships as it aims to recover profits, it said on Friday. Detailing a five-year plan to grow the employee-owned department stores and Waitrose supermarket group, Chairman Sharon White said she was targeting profit of 400 million pounds by year five.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 15:00 IST
Britain's John Lewis announces $1.3 billion recovery plan
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain's John Lewis Partnership will invest 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) to expand its online business and improve its stores, and will diversify beyond retail and seek more partnerships as it aims to recover profits, it said on Friday.

Detailing a five-year plan to grow the employee-owned department stores and Waitrose supermarket group, Chairman Sharon White said she was targeting profit of 400 million pounds by year five. She is also seeking efficiency savings of 300 million pounds a year by 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hammered Britain's retail sector, leaving gaping holes on the country's main shopping streets and costing tens of thousands of jobs. The crisis has forced retailers to re-think their business models. The John Lewis Partnership reported a first-half loss of 635 million pounds last month.

"We've seen five years of change in the past five months and Waitrose and John Lewis have responded with great agility. Our plan means the John Lewis Partnership will thrive for the next century, as it has the last," said White. The partnership's plan will see its two branches working much more closely together, cross-selling each others products.

The department stores business will become a 60-70% online retailer by 2025 from 40% before the crisis. It will retain its "Never Knowingly Undersold" price pledge for the time being. Waitrose's delivery capacity will grow to over 250,000 orders per week, up from 55,000 before the pandemic, and it plans more partnerships like its recent trial with Deliveroo.

The group has a target of making 40% of its profits from new areas by 2030 and will invest 400 million pounds to achieve it. It will diversify into product rental and resale, develop some of its property into housing, expand its financial services into savings and insurance and consider acquisitions in the "outdoor living" area.

The partnership is also bringing forward its ambition to be net zero carbon by 15 years to 2035. ($1 = 0.7732 pounds)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Probe in Jalyukt Shivar Scheme based on CAG report, not politically motivated: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the investigation in Jalyukt Shivar Scheme is not politically motivated, as it is based on Comptroller and Auditor General of Indias CAG report. It is not done on purpose. The CAG ...

Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundation stones of Rs 15,592-cr projects in Andhra Pradesh

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of highways projects worth Rs 15,592 in Andhra Pradesh, an official statement said. These include 16 highway projects stretching over 1,411 km.Union Minister ...

Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) launches an exciting program MBA (Digital Transformation), to help organizations lead through a digital strategy

Applications are open for MBA Digital Transformation at MPSTME the technology management engineering school established under the aegis of SVKMs NMIMS a legacy institute with unparalleled academic excellence. MUMBAI, India, Oct. 16, 2020,P...

GFTBX launches Birthday Gifts Product Combos on Amazon India

- GFTBX partners with Amazon India - GFTBX bring the widest range of gifting COMBOS to its customers - GFTBX offers fastest delivery of gifts across India NEW DELHI, Oct. 16, 2020 PRNewswire -- Coronavirus pandemic has presented numerous ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020