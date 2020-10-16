Left Menu
National Fertilizers Ltd distributes 95 cotton plucking machines to farmers

In his speech, Sh Dutt briefly explained the social responsibility programs being undertaken by the company for the farmers and also gave a demonstration to the farmers about the use of cotton plucking machines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:23 IST
More than 500 such cotton plucking machines have been distributed in the country by NFL to farmers of states viz. Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana etc. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

National Fertilizers Limited distributed 95 cotton plucking machines free of cost to the farmers under its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The Cotton Plucking machines were distributed on 15th October 2020 in two separate programmes in Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sambalpur, Hisar and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Bhiwani. Sh Virendra Nath Dutt, Chairman and Managing Director of the company was the chief guest of both the programmes.

In his speech, Sh Dutt briefly explained the social responsibility programs being undertaken by the company for the farmers and also gave a demonstration to the farmers about the use of cotton plucking machines. The demonstration helped the farmers understand the easy use of the machines.

The program was also attended by Sh. Anil Motsara, Chief General Manager, Marketing and Sh. Dilbag Singh, Zonal Manager of Chandigarh Office of the company. With the use of these machines distributed by the NFL, the plucking of cotton will be done faster and more cleanly.

More than 500 such cotton plucking machines have been distributed in the country by NFL to farmers of states viz. Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)

