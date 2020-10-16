Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apparel export sector on path of V-shaped recovery: AEPC Chairman

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Dr A Sakthivel said that the double-digit growth in apparel exports in September indicates that the sector has begun its V-shaped recovery and is going to get better.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:50 IST
Apparel export sector on path of V-shaped recovery: AEPC Chairman
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Dr A Sakthivel said that the double-digit growth in apparel exports in September indicates that the sector has begun its V-shaped recovery and is going to get better. "Apparel exports rose for the first time this fiscal in September. The steep recovery from 90 per cent fall in April to 10 per cent rise last month corroborates our belief that the apparel sector is already on the path of V-shaped recovery," Dr Sakthivel said on Friday.

The Chairman thanked the Government of India and Minister of Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal, Minister of MSME Nitin Gadkari and Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman for leading the industry out of this crisis. "It is all possible because of the positive steps taken by the Government of India especially the Ministries of Textiles, Commerce, MSME and Finance. Pro-active government with dynamic ministers and supporting policies, our foray into medical textiles and positive sentiment towards India are making the revival strong," he said.

"The apparel exporting industry has risen like a phoenix from the deep crisis because of the hard-working and ingenious apparel exporters, who must be complimented for their agility and enterprise for protecting both industry and jobs," Dr Sakthivel added. Apparel exports saw positive growth of 10.22 per cent for September 2020 (USD 1,190 million) vis-a-vis USD 1,079 million in September 2019.

"The impact of the pandemic on apparel exports had been severe. However, we believe this turnaround with a positive growth of more than 10 per cent will only increase as we go forward in the second half of the fiscal. The negative growth trend has been arrested after several months and a lot of lost ground will be captured in H2. Apparel exporters are walking through positive growth," Dr Sakthivel said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

UK: Three-tier COVID-19 lockdown faces backlash, London set for tougher rules

The UK government came under increasing pressure on Friday as its three-tier COVID-19 lockdown faced backlash from some regions, even as Londoners prepared to move into Tier 2 high-risk category from Tier 1 medium level from midnight as par...

Teacher arrested for molesting student 23 years ago

A 37-year-old woman has managed to put her molester behind bars 23 long years after the alleged abuse, having found out that the accused continues to sexually prey on children. The woman, now a well-settled lawyer in Hong Kong, had filed a ...

Decision to reserve 80 pc ICU beds for COVID-19 patients temporary: Delhi govt to HC

The Delhi Government Friday told the Delhi High Court that the policy decision directing 33 big private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients was taken as a stop-gap and temporary measure with an intent to mitig...

Nirbhaya Trust Gen Secy accuses Cong of ignoring calls to not give tickets to accused of crimes against women

Having been denied a Congress ticket for the Bihar Assembly polls, Sarvesh Tiwari, the general secretary of the Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust, has accused the party of ignoring calls to not give tickets to those accused of crimes against women. In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020