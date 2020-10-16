Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka SRTC suspends recruitment, plans to give buses on contract to overcome COVID induced losses

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to suspend all fresh recruitments and is contemplating giving a large number of buses on casual contract to overcome financial losses, its chairman M Chandrappa said on Friday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:24 IST
Karnataka SRTC suspends recruitment, plans to give buses on contract to overcome COVID induced losses

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to suspend all fresh recruitments and is contemplating giving a large number of buses on casual contract to overcome financial losses, its chairman M Chandrappa said on Friday. During a review meeting with the KSRTC officials, Chandrappa said there were 8,200 buses operating before the lockdown, which has reduced to 5,100 buses now.

"There are only 10 lakh passengers travelling in our buses daily as against 30 lakh passengers before lockdown," Chandrappa said. According to Chandrappa, the present situation of the corporation arising out of coronavirus induced lockdown is very critical and may take many months or years to improve.

Stating that there was an immense need to make some tough decisions, the corporation chairman said the KSRTC was suspending all forms of recruitment until further orders. "There are plans to give the large number of buses under casual contract," Chandrappa added.

He pointed out that profit was not the motive behind operating the Transport Corporation buses. "However, the corporation has to take some stringent measures in order to survive.

Other than traffic revenue we have to mobilise other forms of revenues too," the KSRTC chairman said. Chandrappa thanked the state government for coming to the rescue during the crisis by funding the corporation for the salaries of the staff.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Chirag claims he is Modi's 'Hanuman', BJP calls LJP leader 'vote katua'

LJP chief Chirag Paswan asserted on Friday he is Narendra Modis Hanuman and that the prime minister lives in his heart. Paswans statement came on a day when he was excoriated by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who called the LJP leader a ...

IPL 13: Morgan praises 'incredibly selfless' Karthik for giving away captaincy to focus on batting

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said he was surprised after Dinesh Karthik decided to hand over the leadership role to him and praised the latters incredibly selfless act of putting the team first. I was surprised as everybody...

US industrial production fell a sharp 0.6% in September

US industrial production fell 0.6 per cent in September, the weakest showing since industrial output tumbled in the spring when the economy was slowed by widespread lockdowns resulting from the coronavirus. The Federal Reserve reported Frid...

Assam SP sent to 5 days' police custody in exam paper leak scam

A local court on Friday remanded Kumar Sanjit Krishna, an SP who was arrested in connection with the Assam Police job exam paper leak scam, to five days police custody. The CID arrested the Assam Police Service ASP officer, who is the broth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020