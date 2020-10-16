Battery operated vehicles exempted from registration fee in Delhi

The Delhi government has exempted all battery-operated vehicles from registration fee under its electric vehicle policy, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Friday. Earlier this week, the government had waived road tax on all-electric vehicles. "Congrats again, Delhi! Next in the list of breakthrough incentives promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal, Delhi govt exempts Registration fee on Battery Operated Vehicles. Delhi leads again, the EV way!," Gahlot said in a tweet.

The Transport Department in a notification issued on Thursday stated that the registration fee prescribed (as per Rule 81 of Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989) will not be applicable on battery-operated vehicles as defined under Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had in August launched the Electric Vehicle Policy, announcing incentives of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the purchase of four-wheelers, Rs 30,000 on two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and freight carriers, besides promising waiver of road tax and registration fee.

The registration fee of a vehicle is calculated as 4-12.5 per cent of its ex-showroom price.