Left Menu
Development News Edition

Battery operated vehicles exempted from registration fee in Delhi

The Delhi government has exempted all battery operated vehicles from registration fee under its electric vehicle policy, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:49 IST
Battery operated vehicles exempted from registration fee in Delhi
The Transport Department in a notification issued on Thursday stated that the registration fee prescribed (as per Rule 81 of Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989) will not be applicable on battery-operated vehicles as defined under Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi government has exempted all battery-operated vehicles from registration fee under its electric vehicle policy, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Friday. Earlier this week, the government had waived road tax on all-electric vehicles. "Congrats again, Delhi! Next in the list of breakthrough incentives promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal, Delhi govt exempts Registration fee on Battery Operated Vehicles. Delhi leads again, the EV way!," Gahlot said in a tweet.

The Transport Department in a notification issued on Thursday stated that the registration fee prescribed (as per Rule 81 of Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989) will not be applicable on battery-operated vehicles as defined under Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had in August launched the Electric Vehicle Policy, announcing incentives of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the purchase of four-wheelers, Rs 30,000 on two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and freight carriers, besides promising waiver of road tax and registration fee.

The registration fee of a vehicle is calculated as 4-12.5 per cent of its ex-showroom price.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Floods:Centre stands in solidarity with Karnataka, PM Modi tells Yediyurappa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and assured him that the Centre stood in solidarity with the people of Karnataka, who are affected by floods triggered by heavy rains. Spoke to CM B S Yediyurapp...

Indian-origin men, women face higher death risk from COVID-19 in England: Report

Men and women belonging Indian ethnicity communities in England and Wales are roughly 50-75 per cent more likely to die with COVID-19 than white men and women, according to a latest statistical analysis released in London on Friday. The Off...

World Bank should keep pumping out aid, review capital adequacy -Development Committee

The World Bank should push ahead with its efforts to deliver 160 billion in coronavirus aid by June 2021 and explore additional emergency financing and debt relief for developing countries, the banks steering committee said on Friday. In a ...

Civil aviation min, DGCA grant conditional exemption to NCRTC for using drones

The Civil Aviation Ministry and DGCA have granted a conditional exemption to National Capital Region Transport Corporation to use drones in carrying out GIS mapping for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System, an official release said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020