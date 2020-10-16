Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Comm Q2 profit up 7-fold to Rs 385 cr

The company during the quarter received a demand note from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to pay Rs 6,633.43 crore towards licence fees on its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) for the financial years 2006-07 till 2017-18, it added. Tata Communications said though the company believes that it has a case to defend its point, but still it made a provision of Rs 337.17 crore during the January-March quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 20:20 IST
Tata Comm Q2 profit up 7-fold to Rs 385 cr
The company during the quarter received a demand note from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to pay Rs 6,633.43 crore towards licence fees on its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) for the financial years 2006-07 till 2017-18, it added. Image Credit: ANI

Tata Communications on Friday posted an around seven-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 384.81 crore for the September quarter. The company had registered a profit of Rs 54.31 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. Consolidated revenue grew 4.5 per cent to Rs 4,477.18 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 4,282.3 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing. Besides, the company concluded the sale of a land parcel along with building for a total consideration of Rs 67.41 crore. The company during the quarter received a demand note from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to pay Rs 6,633.43 crore towards licence fees on its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) for the financial years 2006-07 till 2017-18, it added.

"The demands received by the company included an amount of Rs 543370 lakhs which were disallowed by the DoT towards the cost adjusted to gross revenue by the company that were claimed on 'accrual basis' instead of payments basis, for which revised statements on the basis of actual payment has been submitted to the DoT," Tata Communications said. The Supreme Court had last year upheld a government formula to calculate revenue share with telecom service providers. It has ordered companies to clear their dues in 10 yearly instalments starting next fiscal and 10 per cent of total dues as demanded by the DoT by March 31, 2020. Tata Communications said though the company believes that it has a case to defend its point, still, it made a provision of Rs 337.17 crore during the January-March quarter. For the balance amount, the company believes that the "likelihood of the same materialising is remote since the deduction on payment basis has not been considered by the DoT", the filing said. The company also has an appeal pending related to its international long-distance and national long-distance licence involving a dispute of around Rs 1,199.73 crore with the DoT.

"The company believes that it will be able to defend its position and also has obtained a legal opinion in this regard. Accordingly, the company has assessed the balance demand of Rs 119973 lakhs as part of the contingent liability," the filing said. The company made a provision of Rs 11.8 crore and Rs 22.29 crore towards interest on the unpaid provisions for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020. "Data business continues to grow at a healthy pace and profitability has improved due to our focus on operational efficiencies. Our margins have expanded, and we have witnessed 3 successive quarters of double-digit Ebitda growth leading to strong profit after tax. There has been a robust improvement across all financial parameters," its Chief Financial Officer Pratibha K Advani said in a statement. Shares of Tata Communications closed at Rs 877.6 apiece, up 4.8 per cent.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts home loan rate to 7 pc; at par with SBI

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday reduced its interest rate on home loans to 7 per cent, at par with market leader SBIs offering. The city-headquartered lender also announced a slew of other offers, including loan processi...

Floods:Centre stands in solidarity with Karnataka, PM Modi tells Yediyurappa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and assured him that the Centre stood in solidarity with the people of Karnataka, who are affected by floods triggered by heavy rains. Spoke to CM B S Yediyurapp...

Indian-origin men, women face higher death risk from COVID-19 in England: Report

Men and women belonging Indian ethnicity communities in England and Wales are roughly 50-75 per cent more likely to die with COVID-19 than white men and women, according to a latest statistical analysis released in London on Friday. The Off...

World Bank should keep pumping out aid, review capital adequacy -Development Committee

The World Bank should push ahead with its efforts to deliver 160 billion in coronavirus aid by June 2021 and explore additional emergency financing and debt relief for developing countries, the banks steering committee said on Friday. In a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020