Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civil aviation min, DGCA grant conditional exemption to NCRTC for using drones

The Corporation has the mandate to implement the RRTS project across the National Capital Region, ensuring a balanced and sustainable urban development through better connectivity and access. The Civil Aviation Ministry and Directorate General of Civil Aviation have granted a conditional exemption to NCRTC for the deployment of RPAS for data acquisition for mapping and implementation of web-based geographical information system (GIS) platform for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), the release said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 20:59 IST
Civil aviation min, DGCA grant conditional exemption to NCRTC for using drones
The other conditions include submission of a comprehensive brief on the scope of operations and the copy of SOP to Flight Standards Directorate (FSD), DGCA, the release said. Image Credit: ANI

The Civil Aviation Ministry and DGCA have granted a conditional exemption to National Capital Region Transport Corporation to use drones in carrying out GIS mapping for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System, an official release said on Friday. The conditions include securing necessary clearances from the local administration, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Indian Air Force and Airport Authority of India, prior to operation of remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS), the Civil Aviation Ministry said in the release.

The exemption will remain valid till December 31 or until the full operationalisation of the Digital Sky Platform, whichever is earlier, it said. The Corporation has the mandate to implement the RRTS project across the National Capital Region, ensuring a balanced and sustainable urban development through better connectivity and access.

The Civil Aviation Ministry and Directorate General of Civil Aviation have granted a conditional exemption to NCRTC for the deployment of RPAS for data acquisition for mapping and implementation of web-based geographical information system (GIS) platform for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), the release said. "This (conditional exemption) will help them in effective aerial surveillance and project planning. The granting of these approvals is in line with the civil aviation ministry objective of promoting the use of drones for the mass benefit," Amber Dubey, Joint Secretary, Civil Aviation Ministry, said. According to the release, the corporation will only operate the RPAS which have been voluntarily disclosed to the central government and issued with a valid Drone Acknowledgement Number (DAN).

The other conditions include submission of a comprehensive brief on the scope of operations and the copy of SOP to Flight Standards Directorate (FSD), DGCA, the release said. Operations of the drones will be carried out only after the vetting/ approval of SOP, it added.

Also, the corporation should have an adequate level of insurance to cover any damage to a third party resulting from an accident/ incident occurred during the operation of RPAS and will have to ensure that hazardous material or variable payload are not carried on using the RPA under any circumstances, the release noted. National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will ensure safety, security and privacy of public, property, operator, among others, and in case of any eventuality, the DGCA will not be held responsible, the ministry said.

It also said that the RPA will not be operated in the vicinity of the airport as per the provisions of the CAR. If operated near the airport, approval from AAI shall be taken in advance regarding time and area of operations of RPAS, as per the release.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

German 10-year bond yields set for biggest weekly drop since June

Germanys 10-year bond yield was set for its biggest weekly drop since June, but markets stabilised on Friday near seven-month lows following Thursdays flight from risk prompted by measures to curb coronavirus infections in Europe. Safe-have...

E-commerce boom delivers rare jobs boost to Irish economy

Parcel delivery firm DPD said on Friday it would add 700 new employees in Ireland to keep up with a boom in online shopping, rare jobs boost in an economy where COVID-19 disruption has tripled the unemployment rate. While Irelands large mul...

Highest number of NEET qualifying candidates from Tripura, followed by Maharashtra: National Testing Agency.

Highest number of NEET qualifying candidates from Tripura, followed by Maharashtra National Testing Agency....

Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts home loan rate to 7 pc; at par with SBI

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday reduced its interest rate on home loans to 7 per cent, at par with market leader SBIs offering. The city-headquartered lender also announced a slew of other offers, including loan processi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020