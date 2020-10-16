Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street climbs on vaccine hopes, upbeat consumer data

Wall Street bounced back on Friday after three straight days of losses, following a positive update from Pfizer on development of its COVID-19 vaccine and on data that showed stronger-than-expected retail sales growth last month. The drugmaker's shares firmed 2.4% as it expects to provide safety data and file for authorization of the vaccine it is developing with Germany's BioNTech SE, as soon as a safety milestone is achieved in the third week of November.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 21:28 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street climbs on vaccine hopes, upbeat consumer data

Wall Street bounced back on Friday after three straight days of losses, following a positive update from Pfizer on development of its COVID-19 vaccine and on data that showed stronger-than-expected retail sales growth last month.

The drugmaker's shares firmed 2.4% as it expects to provide safety data and file for authorization of the vaccine it is developing with Germany's BioNTech SE, as soon as a safety milestone is achieved in the third week of November. BioNTech's U.S.-listed shares jumped 1.8%.

Latest data showed U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in September, though recovery from the recession is at a crossroads as government money runs out and new COVID-19 infections surge across the country. The University of Michigan's preliminary index on consumer sentiment for October came in at 81.2, ahead of the 80.5 forecast.

"Amid a stagnating labor market, the jump in retail sales this month suggests consumer strength is pretty robust," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*TRADE Financial LLC in Jersey City. "While a resilient consumer is a broad positive for the recovery, today's results could reduce the pressure on lawmakers to get any stimulus measure through before the election."

Trading on Wall Street this week has been dictated by news about more federal aid to help businesses and households reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the S&P 500 on track for its smallest weekly gains in three. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will return to the campaign trail with visits to three battleground states, a day after the two contenders clashed from afar during dueling televised town halls.

Meanwhile, after a mixed start to the third-quarter earnings season from the big Wall Street lenders, investors will look next week to results from Netflix Inc, one of the technology mega-caps that have benefited from stay-at-home demand during the pandemic. Analysts' expectations for S&P 500 companies' earnings have improved to an 18.8% fall from a 25% tumble forecast three months earlier.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors rose. Energy and real estate indexes were the only ones in negative territory. At 11:17 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 255.40 points, or 0.90%, at 28,749.60, the S&P 500 was up 18.31 points, or 0.53%, at 3,501.65. The Nasdaq Composite was up 28.56 points, or 0.24%, at 11,742.43.

Kansas City Southern shed 2.3% as the railroad operator's quarterly revenue missed estimates, while transportation and logistics company J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc tumbled 8.1% after it missed profit estimates. The Dow Jones Transport index fell 1%.

Schlumberger slid 7.1% after the top oilfield services provider reported a third straight quarterly loss, pulling the S&P energy index down 0.5%. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 49 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 80 new highs and 12 new lows.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-Strong retail sales boost optimism before U.S. election, but it may be short lived

In an ordinary presidential election, Fridays retail sales report would have been a dream for an incumbent like Republican President Donald Trump. Headline sales topped expectations by a wide margin and spending was up from August in all bu...

Kota man cheats people of securing jobs, arrested in MP's Indore

A man was arrested from Madhya Pradesh for having allegedly duped several people in Kota, Jhalawar, Indore and Devas cities of lakhs of rupees in the pretext of securing jobs in the Rajasthan governments medical and health department apart ...

Ivory Coast leader rejects talks as rivals seek vote boycott

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara rejected calls for negotiations on Friday from rivals urging a boycott of an Oct. 31 election they say he should not be standing for.Ouattaras main challengers, ex-President Henri Konan Bedie and ex-p...

NEET results declared, two candidates attain perfect score

In a first, two candidates attained full marks in medical entrance exam NEET, results of which were declared on Friday night, according to National Testing Agency NTA officials. Odishas Soyeb Aftab and Delhis Akansha Singh have scored 720 o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020