TN seeks Rs 250 cr from Centre to revive tourism industry

"The Minister requested the Tourism Ministry to allocate a special financial grant of Rs 250 crore to Tamil Nadu, which may be used to fund innovative strategies for the revival of the industry in the state," the release said. During the interaction, he suggested that the Tourism Ministry may introduce a scheme - 'Let's Travel' by providing 50 per cent subsidy on air, rail or road travel and accommodation and food to trigger demand and consumer spending in the hospitality and travel sector.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu on Friday requested the Centre to allocate Rs 250 crore as special grant for revival of the tourism sector in the state which has felt the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. State Tourism Minister 'Vellamandi' N Natarajan, during his interaction with Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel through video conference sought the fund.

The Minister also referred the initial project reports submitted by the state government to the Centre seeking Rs 563.50 crore for development of Mamallapuram following the historic meet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping last year. Natarajan said the new tourist schemes like rural tourism, adventure tourism, cruise tourism and water sports may be considered through adequate support from the Ministry for promoting domestic tourism, the release said.

