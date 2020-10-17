Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moody's downgrades UK as COVID-19 and Brexit hit debt outlook

Moody's lowered the rating to "Aa3" from "Aa2," putting Britain on the same level as Belgium and the Czech Republic. The world's sixth-biggest economy shrank by the most among Group of Seven nations in the second quarter and its public debt has topped 2 billion pounds ($2.58 billion), surpassing 100% of gross domestic product.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2020 04:21 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 04:21 IST
Moody's downgrades UK as COVID-19 and Brexit hit debt outlook

Ratings agency Moody's cut the United Kingdom's debt rating on Friday over the huge economic hit from the coronavirus crisis, Brexit and the lack of clear budget plans from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government. Moody's lowered the rating to "Aa3" from "Aa2," putting Britain on the same level as Belgium and the Czech Republic.

The world's sixth-biggest economy shrank by the most among Group of Seven nations in the second quarter and its public debt has topped 2 billion pounds ($2.58 billion), surpassing 100% of gross domestic product. Moody's said Britain's growth had been "meaningfully weaker than expected and is likely to remain so in the future."

Britain faced a sharper peak-to-trough contraction than any other Group of 20 economy due to the severity of its COVID-19 outbreak, the size of its services sector, hammered by social-distancing rules, and the risk of further outbreaks, it said. The downgrade was another blow for Johnson who is under fire from opposition parties and lawmakers in his Conservative Party for his handling of the pandemic, which has killed more people in Britain than anywhere in Europe.

Moody's said Britain's failure to reach a broad trade deal with the EU would compound the damage caused by COVID-19. Johnson said earlier on Friday there was currently no point in continuing the trade negotiations.

"Even if there is a trade deal between the UK and EU by the end of 2020, it will likely be narrow in scope," Moody's said. It also said Britain has lost budgetary discipline and its high debt levels were unlikely to come down quickly.

"The UK effectively has no fiscal policy anchor," it said. Spending cuts were likely to be politically difficult and tax increases could choke off the economic recovery.

Britain's government responded by saying it had no choice other than to ramp up spending to soften the pandemic's impact. "Over time and as the economy recovers, the government will take the necessary steps to ensure the long-term health of the public finances," a finance ministry spokesman said.

Moody's revised the outlook on the country's sovereign debt to "stable" from "negative." The downgrade puts the Moody's rating on the same level as Fitch's while Standard & Poor's rates the country one notch higher. ($1 = 0.7744 pound)

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Robinho leaves Santos as controversy grows over rape verdict

Santos and Robinho decided on Friday to suspend the deal that brought the former Real Madrid player back to Brazil after sponsors reportedly threatened to cut contracts with the club for signing a player convicted of rape charges in Italy. ...

Moody's downgrades UK as COVID-19 and Brexit hit debt outlook

Ratings agency Moodys cut the United Kingdoms debt rating on Friday over the huge economic hit from the coronavirus crisis, Brexit and the lack of clear budget plans from Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government. Moodys lowered the rating t...

Trump revels in division, chaos: Biden

US President Donald Trump revels in division and chaos, and he will do anything to distract people from his failures to deal with the COVID-19 situation, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has alleged. Speaking at a restricted elec...

Trump barnstorms Florida while Biden campaigns in Michigan, early vote surges

President Donald Trump sought to boost his position in the battleground state of Florida on Friday by reaching out to seniors, while rival Joe Biden blasted Trumps response to the coronavirus pandemic on a tour of the swing state of Michiga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020