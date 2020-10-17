Left Menu
9 killed, over 30 injured as jeep collides with UP roadways bus in Pilibhit

At least 9 people lost their lives and around 32 were injured in a collision between a jeep and an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus in Pilibhit on Saturday, police said.

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 17-10-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 14:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least 9 people lost their lives and around 32 were injured in a collision between a jeep and an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus in Pilibhit on Saturday, police said. Due to the impact of the collision, the bus fell in a nearby ditch, they said, adding that the driver of the bus is among the dead.

The accident occurred in Puranpur Police Station area of the district, a senior police official said. Superintendent of Police, Pilibhit, Jaiprakash Yadav said, "In an early morning accident involving a jeep and a roadways bus, nine persons were killed, while around 32 persons were injured." He added that the deceased include passengers of the bus as well as the jeep. "Seven of the passengers died on the spot and the injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Pilibhit," he said. The deceased have been identified as Shakeel (28), the driver of the bus, Gayadeen (45), Kalavati (40), Mohan Bahadur (45), Deepa Vishvas (50) and Shyam (12). The identity of three others is yet to be ascertained, he said.

"The ill-fated bus was coming from Lucknow to Pilibhit, and most of the passengers are from Pilibhit and nearby areas," he said. Police officials said that the accident site is approximately 40 kilometres away from the district headquarters. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the accident. In a statement issued here by the state government, Adityanath directed officials to provide Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance to the family of each of the deceased. He also directed officials to ensure that the injured get proper treatment.

