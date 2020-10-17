Left Menu
IndiGo to charge Rs 100 for check-in at airport counters

Once web check-in is done, the online boarding pass is issued by the airline to the passenger. "IndiGo has introduced a service fee of INR 100 for check-in at the airport counters effective October 17, 2020," said the statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 16:50 IST
IndiGo will charge a passenger Rs 100 service fee if he or she wants to check-in at the airport counters from Saturday onwards, the airline said in a statement. The aviation ministry had in May made it mandatory for passengers to do web check-in so as to reduce touch points at the airport amid the coronavirus pandemic. Once web check-in is done, the online boarding pass is issued by the airline to the passenger.

"IndiGo has introduced a service fee of INR 100 for check-in at the airport counters effective October 17, 2020," said the statement. "We encourage all passengers to web check-in as per the Government directive, using our website or mobile app. The check-in fee at the airport counters is applicable on all bookings made, starting from today i.e. October 17, 2020," it noted. The low-cost carrier said it is committed to take all precautionary measures for a contactless and hassle-free travel experience for its customers.

Scheduled domestic passenger services resumed in India on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic..

