Left Menu
Development News Edition

Road accidents in Maha dip in last 3 years: Highway Police

The number of road accidents in Maharashtra has come down in the last three years with the help of its 'intelligent traffic management system' and steps taken to check over-speeding, as per the state highway police.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-10-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 09:54 IST
Road accidents in Maha dip in last 3 years: Highway Police

The number of road accidents in Maharashtra has come down in the last three years with the help of its 'intelligent traffic management system' and steps taken to check over-speeding, as per the state highway police. Last year, the state recorded a drop of 8.47 per cent in all road accidents and fatalities also came down by 3.56 per cent, according to statistics of the highway police.

The state recorded 39,878 road accidents in 2016, and the number dropped to 36,056 in 2017, 35,717 in 2018 and 32,925 in 2019, as per the data. The data showed that 'without injury accidents' also decreased in the state in the last three years.

A total of 6,271 without injury accidents were recorded in the state in 2016 and the figure came down to 3,568 in 2019, a record drop of 43.10 per cent. The state recorded 11,787 fatal accidents last year as compared to 12,098 in 2018, a drop of 2.57 per cent.

The road fatalities also came down from 13,648 in 2018 to 12,788 last year, a decrease of 3.56 per cent. In 2016, a total of 12,935 people were killed in 11,780 fatal accidents, while 12,511 people were killed in 11,454 fatal accidents in 2017, as per the data.

A senior Maharashtra highway police official told PTI that the drop in number of road accidents was the result of efforts taken by the highway and state police over the years. The Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and Pune, Solapur, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts have been contributing around 30 per cent of the road accidents in Maharashtra, he said.

"The highway police had introduced the intelligent traffic management system on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. As a result, the number fatal accidents reduced on the expressway from 96 in 2018 to 74 last year," he said. Similarly, fatalities on this expressway also came down to 92 last year as compared to 110 in 2018, he said.

The official further said the number of 'black spots' also reduced to 1,000 from 1,050 with corrective measures taken by the highway police. "This helped the police in making roads safer for users," he said.

'Black spots' are the spots where five road accidents involving fatalities and grievous injuries were reported during the last three years. To check over-speeding, 96 interceptor vehicles armed with speed guns were distributed across the state last year.

Of these, 66 were given to the highway police and 34 were allotted to district police units, the official said. "These vehicles helped the police in curbing the menace of over-speeding which ultimately resulted in reducing the number of road accidents," he said.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Outrage over mispronunciation of Kamala Harris' name, supporters launch online campaign

Outraged over the mispronunciation of Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris name by a Republican Senator from Georgia, her supporters launched an online campaign with the hashtags MyNameIs and IstandwithKamala. During an electi...

Soccer-'Project Big Picture' struck at heart of game's core values - Palace chairman

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish has described the Premier League as an amazing product and tinkering with its structures and finances will only be at the peril of clubs. Premier League clubs on Wednesday rejected Project Big Picture pl...

Rugby-NZ beat Australia 27-7 in second Bledisloe Cup test

New Zealand responded from a poor first test performance to beat Australia 27-7 in their second Bledisloe Cup match at a near sold-out Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday.It erased memories of a 16-16 draw in the first game last week and also g...

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Veteran Warner Bros. TV executive Roth to step down next yearVeteran television executive Peter Roth will leave his job as chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group in 2021, the AT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020