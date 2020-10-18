Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dollar Industries eyeing acquisition opportunities to enter lingerie biz

Hosiery major Dollar Industries is looking at acquisition opportunities as it plans to enter the booming lingerie business by the first half of next financial year. The company is also eyeing up to 10 per cent growth in revenue at about Rs 1,050 crore in the current fiscal. "We are looking at inorganic opportunities to enter into the lingerie business.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 12:36 IST
Dollar Industries eyeing acquisition opportunities to enter lingerie biz

Hosiery major Dollar Industries is looking at acquisition opportunities as it plans to enter the booming lingerie business by the first half of next financial year. The company is also eyeing up to 10 per cent growth in revenue at about Rs 1,050 crore in the current fiscal.

"We are looking at inorganic opportunities to enter into the lingerie business. We have looked at some companies, but didn't get good value. We see huge opportunity in the lingerie business," Dollar Industries Chief Financial Officer Ankit Gupta told PTI. "We have also set up a team to look at the possibility of doing lingerie in-house. We want to enter this segment by first half of next fiscal," he added.

Dollar Industries is also looking at building up its kids portfolio and getting into readymade garments segment for kids, Gupta said. The company, which reported revenue of Rs 974 crore in the previous fiscal, is targeting revenue of Rs 1,050 crore in the current fiscal.

"We were hit badly in the last quarter of the previous financial year and first quarter this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Business is doing well now. We are looking at clocking 8-10 per cent revenue growth in the current fiscal," Gupta said. In May this year, the company unveiled its new brand identity 'Wear the Change' with a fresh logo. It also consolidated its brands to five segments -- men, women, junior, thermal and always -- and restructured its distribution channel to improve efficiency.

Earlier, the company had multiple sub-brands for the product categories it operates in..

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Possibility of second wave of coronavirus infections in winter season cannot be ruled out: Expert panel chief V K Paul

The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths have declined in the last three weeks as the spread of the pandemic has stabilised in most of the states, Niti Aayog Member V K Paul said on Sunday but did not rule out the possibility of a sec...

Maha: Marijuana worth over Rs 50 lakh seized; 2 held

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has arrested two persons from Navi Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra and recovered marijuana worth over Rs 50 lakh from their possession, an official said on Sunday. A team of the NCBs Mumbai unit recovered 1,0...

'Ball is in EU's court' as chance of Brexit deal recedes - Gove

Senior British minister Michael Gove said the chance of striking a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union had fallen because the bloc had not been willing to intensify talks or produce detailed legal texts. Asked by Sky News if EU n...

Pakistan military: Soldier killed by Baluchistan militants

Militants killed a Pakistani paramilitary soldier and wounded three others in an ambush on a security patrol in southwestern Baluchistan province, the countrys military said Sunday. The Frontier Corps patrol came under gunfire in the distri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020