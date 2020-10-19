Left Menu
Ola kicks off 4-minute challenge for riders in Auckland

The Ola 4-minute challenge will see customers who order an Ola in the 'challenge zone' wait no longer than four minutes for pickup. Rides that exceed that wait time, will see customers receive 50% off their next ride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 19-10-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 10:23 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@Olacabs)

Ola, one of the world's largest rideshare platforms, has kicked off a 4-minute challenge for riders in Auckland, as part of its pledge to increase efficiency for travel across the city.

The Ola 4-minute challenge will see customers who order an Ola in the 'challenge zone' wait no longer than four minutes for pickup. Rides that exceed that wait time, will see customers receive 50% off their next ride. The challenge zone includes Auckland CBD and surrounding suburbs, including Point Chevalier, Epsom, Mount Eden and Eastern Bays.

This initiative further underpins Ola's commitment for best-in-class service for its riders in addition to its expansive ride safety developments over the past years, including 'Selfie Authentication', and a 'Secure Start Code' to ensure clarity for customers entering vehicles.

Brian Dewil, Managing Director of Ola New Zealand, said: "We are constantly improving our offering and service for riders across New Zealand. When you book a ride, you shouldn't need to wait too long to take it."

"With our vast number of drivers around the city and first-class technology, we are committed to maintaining low average wait times in Auckland, so residents can feel confident they can get moving and on the road as quickly as possible when they book with Ola."

In addition to the 4-minute Challenge, to continue to support the driver-partner base after a difficult year due to COVID-19, Ola drivers in Auckland will retain 100 per cent of their earnings when taking rides through the App in October.

Ola is New Zealand's fastest-growing rideshare platform, with a presence across 14 cities and regional hubs. Ola is known for providing industry-leading safety features such as Secure Start Code, 24/7 customer support and the in-app emergency button.

