Nigeria: NUTAG protests over Ghanaian authorities' delay to reopen shops

The Nigeria Union of Traders Association in Ghana (NUTAG) had protested over Ghanaian authorities' delay to reopen shops owned by Nigerians in that country, according to a news report by This Day.

The President of NUTAG, Chukwuemeka Nnaji, who led the protest told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that Ghanaian authorities refused to reopen their shops since 2019.

He noted that the Ghanaian authorities' refusal to open the traders' shops was despite meetings between top officials of both governments of Nigeria and Ghana.

He said the protest was to press the Ghanaian authorities to reopen their shops, to enable them to tackle economic challenges amid COVID-19.

According to him, the shops locked for over one year should be reopened to enable the traders to return to normal businesses.

He urged the Nigerian government to evacuate willing traders to Nigeria.

Nnaji said, "I am in talks in with my leader, Ken Okoha, National President of Nigerian Traders, and he has assured us that he will take our case up to the highest level in Nigeria.

"In fact, plans are on for him to move to institutions that are related to trade; I have known him for five years now and I know what he is able to do.

"I am rest assured that the leadership of Nigerian traders is working towards achieving this goal; some of you, who still have funds, should also continue to help other traders."