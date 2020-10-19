Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha Bank Q2 profit rises 13 pc to Rs 130 cr; bad loans dwindle

The Pune-headquartered lender had posted a net profit of Rs 115.05 crore for the second quarter of 2019-20. Income increased to Rs 3,319.34 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,296.28 crore in the year-ago period, Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 14:20 IST
Maha Bank Q2 profit rises 13 pc to Rs 130 cr; bad loans dwindle
Image Credit: Pixabay

Bank of Maharashtra on Monday reported a 13.4 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 130.44 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Pune-headquartered lender had posted a net profit of Rs 115.05 crore for the second quarter of 2019-20.

Income increased to Rs 3,319.34 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,296.28 crore in the year-ago period, Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing. The consolidated financial results of the group comprise the results of Maharashtra Bank (holding company), Maharashtra Executor and Trustee Company Pvt Ltd, and Maharashtra Gramin Bank (associate company).

The lender was able to reduce gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to 8.81 percent of the gross loans at September-end 2020 from 16.86 percent by the same period a year ago. In value terms, gross NPAs came down to Rs 9,105.44 crore from Rs 15,408.51 crore.

Likewise, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 3.30 percent (Rs 3,219.90 crore) from 5.48 percent (Rs 4,406.56 crore). Provisions for bad loans and contingencies for the second quarter, however, were raised to Rs 420.92 crore from Rs 293.70 crore reserved for the year-ago period. In the June quarter, provisions were Rs 608.94 crore.

The lender said it changed the method of recognizing income from locker rent in the quarter, otherwise, the profit for the half-year ended September would have been more by Rs 15.01 crore. "The bank holds 100 percent provision in respect of loans and advances classified as a fraud during the quarter ended September 30, 2020," it added.

The lender said it made provisions of Rs 500 crore related to COVID-19 during the period under review and the cumulative provision at the end of the second quarter stood at Rs 925 crore. Bank of Maharashtra stock was trading at Rs 11.90 on BSE, up 6.92 percent from the previous close.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

IMF: Nearly all Mideast economies hit by pandemic recession

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed nearly all Mideast nations into the throes of an economic recession this year, yet some rebound is expected as all but two Lebanon and Oman are expected to see some level of economic growth next year, a...

FSTC to offer discounted rates to Indian CPL holders for Type Rating training on A-320 and B-737

New Delhi Gurugram Haryana India, October 19 ANINewsVoir FSTC Flight Simulation Technique Centre, Indias leading full flight training company is looking at measures to help aviation students in the current times, where the industry is copin...

FM pushes large CPSEs to meet 75 pc of FY21 capex target by Dec

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday exhorted large central public sector enterprises CPSEs to achieve by December 75 per cent of their planned capital expenditure capex target for 2020-21, to support economic growth hit by the COV...

Pak invites Indian Sikhs for Guru Nanak’s 551st birth anniversary

Pakistan has invited Indian Sikhs to attend the 551st birth anniversary celebrations of Sikh faiths founder, Guru Nanak Dev, an official said on Monday. The three-day celebrations, known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, will begin on November 27 at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020