Left Menu
Development News Edition

DRI seizes 13.2 kg pseudo-ephredrine drug at city airport

With a market price reaching more than Rs one crore per kilogram, dependent on where the precursor drug is sold, this is one of the largest such consignments seized in recent times at the Kempegowda International Airport and would have been sold on the international market for more than Rs 13 crore, the statement read. According to the DRI, pseudo-ephedrine, also known as 'pseudo' or 'chalk' along with its counterpart Ephedrine, belongs to the amphetamine family and is classified under Psychotropic Stimulants.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:09 IST
DRI seizes 13.2 kg pseudo-ephredrine drug at city airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 13.2 kg of pseudo-ephredrine drug, valued at more than Rs 13 crore in the international market at the Kempegowda International Airport recently. According to DRI-Bengaluru, the drug concealed in the form of photo albums, photo frames, bangles and other personal items was booked through courier mode at the Kempegowda International Airport.

"The consignment was originally booked from Chennai to Australia and had already reached Singapore en-route to Australia, but was pulled back to Bengaluru based on specific information," the DRI said. During examination of the consignment it was found that within the thick covers of the declared photo albums and photo frames, a total quantity of 13.2 kg of the precursor drug, pseudo-ephedrine was cleverly concealed.

Pseudo-ephedrine is a precursor drug that is utilised for the manufacture of the psychotropic substance Methamphetamine, also known as crystal Meth, Meth, blue, ice and crystal, the DRI stated. With a market price reaching more than Rs one crore per kilogram, dependent on where the precursor drug is sold, this is one of the largest such consignments seized in recent times at the Kempegowda International Airport and would have been sold on the international market for more than Rs 13 crore, the statement read.

According to the DRI, pseudo-ephedrine, also known as 'pseudo' or 'chalk' along with its counterpart Ephedrine, belongs to the amphetamine family and is classified under Psychotropic Stimulants. "Both precursor drugs have the capacity to mimic what adrenaline does to the body. Medicinally, Ephedrine and pseudo-ephedrine are both strong nasal-decongestants and are legally used to manufacture pharmacological products against flu and allergies," the DRI said.

However, they are extremely popular underground as key products used in the illicit production of methamphetamine. Only 1.5 kg of Ephedrine/ pseudoephedrine is needed to obtain one kg of methamphetamine, the statement said.

According to the statement, pseudoephedrine is becoming the main precursor chemical preferred in the manufacture of methamphetamine in Australia. "Most of the Methamphetamine available in Australia is produced domestically in clandestine chemical laboratories or 'clan labs. Domestically produced methamphetamine is usually marketed on the street as a powder called 'speed', which is heavily cut with glucose, or as a less adulterated damp/oily powder or paste, which is sold as 'base methamphetamine," the DRI said.

Australia has seen the introduction of imported crystalline methamphetamine over the past five years, the DRI said, adding it is also manufactured in clandestine drug laboratories in Australia. It is a highly purified form of the drug that is recognisable by its translucent crystalline appearance.

Crystalline methamphetamine is sold on the street as 'crystal meth' or 'ice'. "Methamphetamine is also pressed into pills. These pills are usually sold as ecstasy, and producers often combine methamphetamine with ketamine in pills to give an ecstasy-like drug effect," the DRI said.

The DRI said despite the coronavirus scare, 500 kg of drugs was seized this year, which was concealed in various objects and equipment to be smuggled out.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi woman in Guinness book for the world’s largest coffee painting

A Saudi Arabian artist has entered her name in the Guinness Book of World Records by drawing the worlds largest coffee painting using expired granules, becoming the first woman from the kingdom to achieve the feat. Ohud Abdullah Almalkis co...

The Rockefeller Foundation Awards New Grants to Scale up COVID-19 Testing in India

New York, United States NewsVoir To support the expansion of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing across India, The Rockefeller Foundation announced two new grants to The Center for Cellular and Molecular Platforms and PATH. The grants, tot...

IMF: Nearly all Mideast economies hit by pandemic recession

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed nearly all Mideast nations into the throes of an economic recession this year, yet some rebound is expected as all but two Lebanon and Oman are expected to see some level of economic growth next year, a...

FSTC to offer discounted rates to Indian CPL holders for Type Rating training on A-320 and B-737

New Delhi Gurugram Haryana India, October 19 ANINewsVoir FSTC Flight Simulation Technique Centre, Indias leading full flight training company is looking at measures to help aviation students in the current times, where the industry is copin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020