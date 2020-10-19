Ramagya School plans to spread its wings to smaller cities and overseas

Listed amongst the 30 Great Indian Schools by Forbes India Magazine, Ramagya School, Noida, is inviting applications for its K12 franchises. After consolidating its position in metro cities, especially in the national capital region across Noida, Greater Noida and Dadri, Ramagya School, one of the pioneering schools in India, is all set to expand its wings in tier-II and III cities across the country.

The School is taking franchise route to expand heavily across the regions. While it offers outstanding support model to its franchisees, they are assured of franchisee-friendly policies. Ramagya School is also looking forward to expand overseas in neighbouring countries including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka backed by the excellent response and high demand for its innovative curriculum and the international exposure that it provides to its students.

Committed to creating a healthy and cohesive learning environment, Ramagya School Noida, with 15 years of excellence, has proved itself as a well-established and renowned institution. Ramagya School, Noida, has been voted as one of the top 5 Senior Secondary Schools in Delhi - NCR by TOI survey. Ramagya School, is one of the trendsetter schools in India with its contemporary teaching pedagogies which incorporates best practices of Maria Montessori, Howard Gardner's multiple intelligence, Montessori Learning Corridors, Reflective Corners, Word Wall, Open door and their own customised 'flexi learn technology' at secondary and senior secondary level.

"At Ramagya, we aim to deliver educational experience that engages students intellectually,creatively, physically, spiritually and socially to transcend all barriers and work in unison to bring about a positive change in society," said Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group. Ramagya has designed itsfranchise model and 360 degree support system in such a way that franchisees have to just make necessary investment and leave everything else to it. With its growing chain all over the country, the Ramagya family is committed to ensure a safe and hygienic environment, imbued with love and compassion. Ramagya Group always gives priority to the growth of its Partners and ensures that their investment is always safe and secure.

The unique feature of Ramagya School's franchise is that it has created Flexi Royalty Model under which royalty is not charged in the initial years when the business is low, but as the business grows and you start earning profit, the royalty is charged. It works on Partners First Policy and always puts the needs and requirements of its Partners ahead of anything and everything else. For smooth functioning of the franchise, Ramagya Group has also introduced the SchoolBellQ-ERP which implies centralization and a definitive structure of communicating all the information to its stakeholders, and Veative, a live learning experience through immersive virtual reality exposure. This also highlights Ramagya's adherence to continuous development of products and services to improve its quality of education.

Affiliated to CBSE and CIE boards, Ramagya School has devised education as a way of life for the students under its tutelage. Programmes like Know your Brain, Baal Saathee as well as story sessions on Panchtantra, an ancient Indian collection of interrelated animal fables to impart students practical wisdom for leadership roles. Also, programmes like these help imparting the wisdom and knowledge of our ancient scriptures in a fun and interesting way. The school has also incorporated Transcendental Meditation as a 'Quiet Time Programme' for children and teachers which helps in minimizing anxiety and managing stress through meditation; and also improves brain functioning, making the studies much easier.

Additionally, another branch of the Ramagya Group is the Ramagya Theatre Lab that is determined to educate as many children as possible in far villages and towns of India about the art of theatre. Ramagya Theatre Lab is a place where the students can experience the true meaning of 'freedom' and 'discovering thyself.' Ramagya School has formed a series of global collaborations. Ramagya School has forged ties with University of California, Riverside (USA) to provide the feel of internationalism and help every Ramagyan cherish his/her dream of studying in globally acclaimed University of California, Riverside. This collaboration entitles its students to be eligible for admission in the International Education Programme at UCR.

Another collaboration of Ramagya is with Study Overseas Global, one of the largest education consultancies in India, which offers training to students who wish to appear for tests such as IELTS and TOEFL. Ramagya School is an active member of "Council of Creative Education" CCE Finland and "The National Association for the Education of Young Children-NAEYC" U.S.A. It's also an active member of "British Association of Early Childhood Education" U.K and "HighScope" U.S.A.

For 36 years and still counting , Ramagya Group has been touching lives successfully and for over 15 years it's a beacon for expanding educational access and a leader in instructional innovation. We have pushed the envelope further, every year, with innovative learning techniques and a customized approach to maximize the absorption of knowledge because at Ramagya, it is not merely about success; it's about preparing a student for the world, instilling willingness for learning and a discipline that will stay with the student for life. The Ramagya Group - comprising of Ramagya Group of Schools (6 schools); Ramagya Sports Academy (one of the top 10 Sports Academies in India); Ramagya Institute (one of the top 15 Institutes in India by India Today Group); Ramagya First Step (Day Care); Ramagya Roots (Pre Schools); Ramagya theatre lab, a movement to create artistic awareness in every nook and corner of the country, and the Ramagya Foundation (12 Programmes) that work for the welfare of the society and animals, including Nishabd - an NGO for dogs.

