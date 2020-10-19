Left Menu
CBI books BSP MLA, wife in bank fraud case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:45 IST
The CBI has booked BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari and his wife Rita Tiwari in connection with an alleged bank fraud to the tune of Rs 754.25 crore involving a company, officials said Monday

The CBI on Monday started a search operation at the residence of Chillupar (Gorakhpur) MLA Tiwari, who is son of former minister and a strongman from Gorakhpur, Hari Shankar Tiwari, and the office of the company, Gangotri Enterprises, in Lucknow

The searches were also spread out in Noida at the premises of another accused company, Royal Empire Marketing pvt Ltd, and another accused director in Gangotri Enterprises, Ajit Pandey.

