M&M announces to raise production of Thar SUV on high bookings

Mahindra and Mahindra on Monday announced increasing production of its all-new Thar SUV substantially after its bookings crossed 15,000 units since the launch of the vehicle. The new version of Thar was launched on October 2. The deliveries will commence from next month.

The company in a release said a majority (57 percent) of the buyers of Thar are the first-time car customers. Mahindra and Mahindra Chief Executive Officer (Automotive Division) Veejay Nakra said, "We are delighted with this overwhelming response received for the all-new Thar, having crossed 15,000 bookings as on date. Given this overwhelming response, we are substantially ramping up our capacity." Also, there is an acceptance of the vehicle among a larger base of lifestyle seekers, beyond the traditional lovers of this iconic brand, he said.

As many as 57 percent of all buyers of the all-new Thar are first-time car buyers and a significantly large share of all bookings are for the automatic variants, the company said. The latest version of Thar has received over 65,000 inquiries as well, it added.

Priced between Rs 9.8 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom), M&M has introduced the model in two trims -- AX and LX -- with both petrol and diesel powertrain options. All the variants of the new Thar come with a four-wheel-drive set-up.