Thomas Cook India & SOTC partner with Accor to promote safe holidays

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India and its group company SOTC Travel Ltd have partnered with global hospitality major Accor to launch a joint initiative to promote safe holidays in the new normal, the companies said in a statement on Monday. While extended lockdowns and work-from-home stress have resulted in strong pent up travel demand for short drivable distance vacations, Indian consumers have understandably rated health-safety as their priority, the statement noted.

Thomas Cook India, SOTC and Accor have hence leveraged their collective expertise in curating the 'Holiday Safe' range that delivers on their comprehensive measures towards hygiene and safety while ensuring customers a memorable holiday experience, the statement said. The Holiday Safe portfolio in addition to health and safety protocols, offers a range of vacation options such as staycations, workations, drivecations, it added.

"This collaboration aimed at building a safe travel environment for customers, is inbuilt with clean-safe protocols across every step of the customer journey, and also incorporates unparalleled holiday experiences to delight the Indian traveller," Thomas Cook (India) Chairman & MD Madhavan Menon said. Accor India & South Asia, Operations Senior VP Puneet Dhawan said that as an industry, this is the time to show solidarity and work together reassuring guests that it is safe to travel.

Accor operates a network of nine distinctive brands with close to 10,000 rooms spread across 51 properties in 23 key destinations in India and Sri Lanka. Shares of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd closed at Rs 26.30 on BSE, down 3.13 per cent from the previous close.