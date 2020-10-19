Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt launches Rs 10,000cr scheme to boost healthcare infra

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala on Monday launched a new scheme, Ayushman Sahakar, under which the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) would extend term loans of Rs 10,000 crore to cooperatives for creating healthcare infrastructure in rural India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:22 IST
Govt launches Rs 10,000cr scheme to boost healthcare infra

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala on Monday launched a new scheme, Ayushman Sahakar, under which the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) would extend term loans of Rs 10,000 crore to cooperatives for creating healthcare infrastructure in rural India. There are about 52 hospitals across the country run by cooperatives. They have cumulative bed strength of more than 5,000. The NCDC fund would give a boost to provision of healthcare services by cooperatives, NCDC Managing Director Sundeep Nayak said.

In a statement, the government said any cooperative society with suitable provision in its byelaws to undertake healthcare related activities would be able to access the NCDC fund. The NCDC assistance will flow either through the state governments or directly to the eligible cooperatives. Subsidy/ grant from other sources can be dovetailed. After the virtual launch, the minister said, "The ongoing pandemic has brought into focus the requirement of creation of more facilities. The NCDC's scheme will be a step towards strengthening farmers welfare activities by the central government." The NCDC would extend term loans of Rs 10,000 crore to prospective in the coming years under the scheme, which would revolutionize the way healthcare delivery takes place in rural areas, an official statement quoted the Minister.

Rupala also gave a call to existing cooperatives to take up healthcare services as an activity for farmers. In the statement, the government said the NCDC's Ayushman Sahakar which is in line with National Digital Health Mission would bring transformation in rural areas. "By virtue of their strong presence in rural areas, cooperatives utilizing the scheme would bring revolution in comprehensive health care services," it said. That apart, the NCDC's scheme aligns itself with the focus of the National Health Policy, 2017, covering the health systems in all their dimensions - investments in health, organization of healthcare services, access to technologies, affordable health care to farmers, among others.

It has a comprehensive approach-hospitals, healthcare, medical education, nursing education, paramedical education, health insurance and holistic health systems such as AYUSH, it said. The Ayushman Sahakar specifically covers establishment, modernization, expansion, repairs, renovation of hospitals and healthcare and education infrastructure. It would also assist cooperative hospitals take up medical and Ayush education. The scheme also provides working capital and margin money to meet operational requirements. The scheme provides interest subvention of 1 per cent to women majority cooperatives, the statement added.

NCDC was set up under an Act of Parliament in 1963 for promotion and development of cooperatives. Since 1963, it has extended around Rs 1.60 lakh crore as loans to cooperatives..

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

JICA to share Japanese expertise in track maintenance, rail welding with IR

Japanese expertise in indicator-based methods and ultrasonic detection will be shared with India for track maintenance and rail welding, as part of coordination between the Railway Ministry and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, JI...

Wayne Rooney tests negative for COVID-19

Former England striker Wayne Rooney on Monday announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19. However, Rooney also added that he is angry after being forced into self-isolation. The 34-year-old is currently essaying the role of player-c...

One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Shopian on Monday, said Kashmir Zone Police. Earlier in the day, the encounter between the terrorists and security forces started at Melhora area of Shopian.P...

Britannia Industries Q2 net up 23 pc to Rs 495 cr; revenue rises 12 pc to Rs 3,419 cr

Food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 22.96 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 495.20 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 402.73 crore in the July-September pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020