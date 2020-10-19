Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSE joins hands with Telangana govt to help MSMEs raise equity funds

"Through this association, MSMEs of the state can have access to equity financing opportunities to grow their business from expansion to acquisition," he added. Ajaykumar Thakur, head (SME and start-ups) at BSE, said, "We are hopeful that this initiative will help in getting a lot of SMEs (small and medium enterprises) from the state listed on the BSE SME Platform, which will contribute to their growth and generate employment." In 2019, the Telangana government partnered with GlobalLinker, an MSME-enablement business, and launched a digital networking platform called 'Telangana State GlobalLinker'.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:59 IST
BSE joins hands with Telangana govt to help MSMEs raise equity funds
Representative image

Major stock exchange BSE on Monday said it has joined hands with the Telangana government, alongwith GlobalLinker, to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) raise equity funds. The BSE and the commerce and industries department of Telangana, along with GlobalLinker, have signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard, the exchange said in a statement.

The partnership with the BSE would help in addressing a vital challenge of access to finance and increasing credibility of the MSMEs, it said. As part of the association, the BSE will provide intellectual and manpower support to create awareness about the importance and benefits of listing.

The exchange said lack of awareness around this subject has led to a lot of pre-conceived notions that listing involves increased compliance levels, increased costs and more. "We are pleased to partner with the BSE, as this engagement will provide the necessary hand-holding support and guidance to the MSMEs of the state," said Telangana Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

He added that currently, there are few MSMEs registered on the stock exchange from Telangana and we would like to see these numbers grow soon. BSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said MSMEs play a vital role in the economic development of in Telangana. They are also one of the major contributors for employment.

According to him, one of the various challenges the MSMEs face is the limited access to alternative source of finance which increase their dependence on debt capital resulting in distorted capital structures and stifled cash flows. "Through this association, MSMEs of the state can have access to equity financing opportunities to grow their business from expansion to acquisition," he added.

Ajaykumar Thakur, head (SME and start-ups) at BSE, said, "We are hopeful that this initiative will help in getting a lot of SMEs (small and medium enterprises) from the state listed on the BSE SME Platform, which will contribute to their growth and generate employment." In 2019, the Telangana government partnered with GlobalLinker, an MSME-enablement business, and launched a digital networking platform called 'Telangana State GlobalLinker'. The platform provides a digital profile, access to global networking opportunities to find buyers and suppliers, economies of scale on a wide range of business services, access to industry news, articles and discussions.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Bypolls: Fight between Cong& BJP in RR Nagar, triangular

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday said it would be a straight fight between the Congress and the ruling BJP in R R Nagar constituency during the November 3 bypolls and a triangular contest in Sira, wh...

JICA to share Japanese expertise in track maintenance, rail welding with IR

Japanese expertise in indicator-based methods and ultrasonic detection will be shared with India for track maintenance and rail welding, as part of coordination between the Railway Ministry and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, JI...

Wayne Rooney tests negative for COVID-19

Former England striker Wayne Rooney on Monday announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19. However, Rooney also added that he is angry after being forced into self-isolation. The 34-year-old is currently essaying the role of player-c...

One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Shopian on Monday, said Kashmir Zone Police. Earlier in the day, the encounter between the terrorists and security forces started at Melhora area of Shopian.P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020