Russian carsharer Delimobil to sell 10% in pre-IPO before NY offering - founder

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:57 IST
Russia's Delimobil will sell up to a 10% stake in a pre-initial public offering placement ahead of its offering on the New York Stock Exchange in early 2022, the carsharing service's founder and main stakeholder told Reuters.

Moscow, one of the sector's fastest growing markets, suspended carsharing for two months over the pandemic. However, Delimobil is expanding its fleet of cars and says its revenue in the remaining months of 2020 averaged 50% more than last year.

