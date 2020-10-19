Left Menu
Development News Edition

IL&FS Group executive vice-chairman Vineet Nayyar resigns

He, in consultation with senior management, will put in place a revised organizational structure, the release said. Nayyar was appointed the executive vice-chairman and managing director of IL&FS on October 4, 2018 - in the first meeting held by the new Board immediately after its constitution by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 19:00 IST
IL&FS Group executive vice-chairman Vineet Nayyar resigns

Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) Group on Monday announced the resignation of Vineet Nayyar, its executive vice chairman. Nayyar has requested the IL&FS board to relieve him of his duties with effect from October 31, 2020, on grounds of indifferent health, the group said in a release.

“The Board, in its meeting held here today, has accepted Nayyar's resignation with effect from October 31, 2020, and granted him leave till then, on medical grounds,” the release said. In the interim, the group's managing director, C S Rajan, has been asked by the board to discharge Nayyar's responsibilities. He, in consultation with senior management, will put in place a revised organizational structure, the release said.

Nayyar was appointed the executive vice-chairman and managing director of IL&FS on October 4, 2018 - in the first meeting held by the new Board immediately after its constitution by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). Commenting on the resignation, the group's non-executive chairman Uday Kotak said, "Vineet brought with him unique insights and conviction with respect to our challenges over the last two years. I wish him speedy recovery.” In June this year, the group's chief operating officer, N Sivaraman, had decided to part ways with the group.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

EU pledges to intensify talks on Brexit, Irish issue

The European Union is ready to intensify talks towards a deal on future trade ties with Britain after a meeting to discuss the existing Brexit agreement, at which both sides showed political will to move swiftly, senior officials with the b...

2,154 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths reported in Delhi

Delhi on Monday reported 2,154 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 3,33,171 in the metropolis. According to the official data, a total of 2,845 recoveries, discharges, migrations were reported in Delhi today.T...

J-K Cricket Association scam: NC leaders condemn ED's summon to Farooq Abdullah

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference NC on Monday vehemently condemned Enforcement Directorates summons to the party president and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah, saying the measure exudes witch-hunt and vengeance. According to a...

Indian-origin plastic surgeon named Outstanding Young Person 2020

Dr Jajini Varghese, a UK-based Indian-origin plastic surgeon, has been named an Outstanding Young Person of the World 2020 by a non-profit NGO for her incredible scientific contributions to diagnosing and treating breast cancer. The 39-year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020