L&T emerges lowest bidder for 237-km viaduct of bullet train project

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder for the design and construction of 237 km length of viaduct for 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said on Monday. Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train is the first high speed train project of India, which is being built with the help of Japan.

"Financial bids for the design and construction of 237 km length of viaduct for 508 km of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor were opened today and Larsen & Toubro Ltd is the lowest bidder," said the release. A total three bidders involving seven major infrastructural companies had participated in the competitive bidding, the NHSRCL said.

Others bidders were "Afcons Infrastructure Limited IRCON International Limited JMC Projects India Ltd-Consortium and NCC Limited Tata Project Ltd. - J.Kumar Infra Projects Ltd. - HSR Consortium," it said in the release. The technical bids for the tender were opened on September 23 this year and in less than one month, the financial bids have also been opened, after rigorous evaluation of technical bids, it said.

The tender covers about 47 per cent of total alignment of 508 km, between Vapi (Zaroli Village at Maharashtra- Gujarat Border) and Vadodara in Gujarat. This includes four stations namely Vapi, Billimora, Surat and Bharuch, and Surat Depot, it said.