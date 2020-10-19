Haryana govt appoints retired bureaucrat D S Dhesi as Khattar's chief principal secy

Former Haryana chief secretary D S Dhesi was on Monday appointed chief principal secretary to Chief Minister M L Khattar with immediate effect. Dhesi's appointment has been made against a newly-created post, an official statement said.

He was the state's chief secretary for over four years during the first-term of the Khattar government and superannuated in June last year. After his retirement, the Khattar government appointed him chairman of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission, from where he resigned on Sunday to take up the new assignment.

Rajesh Khullar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, who was currently the principal secretary to Khattar, has been appointed the Executive Director, World Bank, Washington. Khullar will have a tenure of three years or till the date of his superannuation on August 31, 2023.