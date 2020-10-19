Left Menu
Development News Edition

British midcaps rise on optimism over Brexit-trade deal

The FTSE 250 index, considered a barometer for Brexit sentiment, closed 0.2% up, boosted by shares of flexible office space provider IWG Plc which jumped 5% after Berenberg upgraded the stock to "buy." Britain and the EU agreed on Monday to intensify trade talks and work on legal texts, a breakthrough of sorts after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would walk away from negotiations that had been deadlocked for weeks.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:16 IST
British midcaps rise on optimism over Brexit-trade deal
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

British midcaps edged higher on Monday on signs that Brexit-trade talks between the UK and European Union were intensifying, although gains were capped due to concerns over tougher business restrictions in Britain. The FTSE 250 index, considered a barometer for Brexit sentiment, closed 0.2% up, boosted by shares of flexible office space provider IWG Plc which jumped 5% after Berenberg upgraded the stock to "buy."

Britain and the EU agreed on Monday to intensify trade talks and work on legal texts, a breakthrough of sorts after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would walk away from negotiations that had been deadlocked for weeks. UK markets came under pressure last week as political wrangling over new coronavirus-induced lockdowns across parts of England and uncertainty about a post-Brexit trade deal sapped demand for equities.

After rising nearly 0.7% in early trading, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.6% lower, dragged down by shares of Reckitt Benckiser, pharmaceutical and personal goods maker stocks, while a stronger pound also pressured exporters. "The Brexit situation is incredibly volatile and getting closer to December 31 means that there is still quite a lot a big question marks around what Brexit is ultimately going to entail even though we're only two and a half months away," said Bert Colijn, a senior economist at ING.

Wales will impose a two-week "fire-break" lockdown from Friday to combat an accelerating second wave of COVID-19. Ratings agency Moody's cut the United Kingdom's debt rating last week, while Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned of a significant risk of further disappointments to domestic economic growth.

Amigo Holdings Plc tumbled 10.6% after saying it had entered an Asset Voluntary Requirement (AVR) with Britain's financial watchdog, meaning the subprime lender will need approval to transfer assets outside of the group.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

MP BJP minister accused of calling Congress candidate's wife `mistress'

Even before the row over Congress leader Kamal Naths comment about a woman minister dies down, a BJP minister in Madhya Pradesh is facing flak for allegedly using a derogatory term for the wife of a Congress candidate. In a video that went ...

IPL 13: Abu Dhabi wicket was not the best for batting, says Steve Smith

After registering an emphatic seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings CSK, Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said that the Abu Dhabi wicket was not the best for batting. With this win, Steve Smith-led Royals has moved to the fifth posi...

CBI team visits Aligarh Jail, AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in connection with Hathras incident

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Monday visited Aligarh Jail where the accused in the Hathras gang-rape have been lodged.The team also visited Aligarh Muslim Universitys AMUs Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College JNMC, where the 19-yea...

Argentina set to hit one million coronavirus cases as recent spike strains healthcare system

Argentina is on track to become the fifth country in the world to exceed one million coronavirus cases, which would make it the smallest nation by far to reach the grim milestone, after infections accelerated in recent weeks. There were ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020