Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as stimulus uncertainty drags on

Video-streaming service Netflix Inc was up around 1% ahead of its results on Tuesday. After the financial sector set a mixed tone to the start of the third-quarter earnings season, investors will look to results from about 91 S&P 500 companies this week, including International Business Machines Corp, whose quarterly report is expected later in the day.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 23:55 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as stimulus uncertainty drags on

Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Monday as investors worried that they might not see a coronavirus economic stimulus deal before the Nov. 3 presidential election. While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that she was optimistic legislation could be pushed through before the election, but that an agreement would have to come by Tuesday for that to happen.

"People are coming around to the idea that it's a really short time frame and it's probably not going to happen before the election," said Shawn Snyder, head of investment strategy at Citi's personal wealth management business. While the majority of investors think there will be a COVID-19 relief bill according to Snyder, they don't know when it will happen and "would like clarity on it as soon as they can get it," said the strategist.

A spokesperson told Fox on Monday that the White House was "cautiously optimistic" that Pelosi was moving toward making a deal. But this was after last week when the White House proposed a $1.8 trillion stimulus package that Pelosi rejected because it fell short and stuck to her demand for $2.2 trillion in aid.

At 2:09PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 199.23 points, or 0.7%, to 28,407.08, the S&P 500 lost 29.66 points, or 0.85%, to 3,454.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.68 points, or 0.74%, to 11,584.88. Wall Street's fear gauge was rising for a sixth straight session as election campaigns kicked into high gear, with early voting starting in Florida, a battleground state that could decide the presidential election.

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will debate for a final time on Thursday. All 11 major S&P industry sectors were trading lower, with health care and communication services index leading the percentage declines, dipping more than 1%.

Amazon.com, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp were all down more than 1% and creating the biggest drags on the S&P 500. "It's just the general volatility here. I wouldn't be surprised to see this bouncing around all day," said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at Citizens Bank.

The Dow Jones Transport Average reversed course after making gains earlier on Monday with airlines such as United Airlines advancing after the U.S. Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) said it screened more than 1 million airline passengers on Sunday for the first time since mid-March. Video-streaming service Netflix Inc was up around 1% ahead of its results on Tuesday.

After the financial sector set a mixed tone to the start of the third-quarter earnings season, investors will look to results from about 91 S&P 500 companies this week, including International Business Machines Corp, whose quarterly report is expected later in the day. Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co posted a fourth consecutive quarterly loss as this year's slump in oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand for its services. Its shares, however, rose 0.2%.

ConocoPhillips slipped 1.3% as it agreed to buy U.S. shale oil producer Concho Resources Inc for $9.7 billion as the energy sector continued to consolidate. Concho fell 0.9%. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.49-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.21-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 98 new highs and 24 new lows. (Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva and Aurora Ellis)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Biden: Trump's closing argument is anti-science

Joe Bidens campaign says President Donald Trump is using staunch opposition to science as his closing argument as Election Day looms. During a campaign conference call on Monday, Trump called Dr. Anthony Fauci a disaster and other top infec...

Trump says Sudan will be removed from terrorism list

President Donald Trump on Monday said Sudan will be removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that would open the door for the African country to get the international loans and aid that are essential for reviving its ...

France's new COVID-19 cases slow but deaths sharply up

France reported a massive increase of the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 on Monday, while also becoming the eighth country in the world to report more than 900,000 cases since the start of the outbreak.The daily data showed the...

Trump: U.S. to remove Sudan from state terrorism sponsors list after payment to victims

President Donald Trump announced on Monday the United States would remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism as soon as Khartoum sets aside 335 million for payments for American victims and their families. The deal could als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020