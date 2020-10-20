Forevermark Launches Three Stores in the Country With Trusted Partner, Fortofino

Beautiful, natural diamonds now exclusively available in Jammu, Ambala and Ludhiana Ludhiana, Punjab, India – Business Wire India Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group launched three more doors in partnership with Fortofino in North India this week. The brand saw the opening of the 8th Forevermark Boutique in Ludhiana as well as the launch at the Fortofino stores in the city of Jammu and Ambala. This is the second store in Jammu after the success of the one at Aquaf market while Ludhiana and Ambala are new markets for the brand.

While Forevermark encompasses the promise of beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds, Fortofino, a jewellery brand that makes luxury accessible, offers quality jewellery to its customers. The synergy of these two brands brings to its consumers, hallmark diamond jewellery in which each diamond comes with a unique inscription and assurance that they are among the world’s most carefully selected diamonds. The stores house exquisite range of Forevermark collections that include the Millemoi Collection, the Cornerstone collection, the Twogether Collection, the Capricci Collection, Bridal Rings, the Traditional Setting collection and the latest stackable rings Tribute Collection.

Highlighting the partnership, Mr. Sanjeev Saraf, CMD, Fortofino said, “We have been associated with Forevermark for 2 years now with our stores in Jammu and Chandigarh. With the success in both these cities, we are launching three more stores along with Forevermark; one being the exclusive Forevermark Boutique while the other two is offering the brand to our customers in our stores in Jammu & Ambala. It gives us immense pleasure to strengthen our association with Forevermark, the diamond experts from the De Beers Group who offers the best quality of diamonds to its partners, with its stringent selection process. Each Forevermark diamond is uniquely inscribed and comes with a guarantee that every diamond is genuine and natural, this provides an additional assurance to our customers. With exclusive designs and offerings from Forevermark, we aim to provide a contemporary retail experience to our consumers.” Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers - India, said, “After the successful store launches with Fortofino, we have come together to recreate this experience by launching three stores for our consumers in the North. The jewellery available at our newly launched stores reflect the needs of the modern Indian woman who is independent, successful, purposeful, and knows what she is looking for to celebrate her achievements. This is yet another huge milestone for us to achieve along with our trusted retailer and we look forward to offering the best jewellery shopping experience to consumers in Jammu, Ambala, and Ludhiana.” Visit the stores at the addresses below: Forevermark Boutique, Ludhiana- 432 R, Model Town or call +91 7508191111 Ambala- 123, Pooja Saree Complex or call +91 7508181111 Jammu- Commercial Complex, Poonch House, Talab Tillo or call +91 8715000200. To know more about Forevermark, visit www.forevermark.com.

Notes to Editors: ABOUT FOREVERMARK Every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. Our unique inscription is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty, rarity and is responsibly sourced. FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS BEYOND the 4Cs Every Forevermark diamond is a natural, unique and a precious gift of nature. Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine and untreated. Forevermark diamonds are cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RARE Less than one per cent of the world’s natural diamonds are eligible to be inscribed as Forevermark. FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RESPONSIBLY SOURCED Each Forevermark diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, striving to create opportunities for women and our dedication to protection of the natural world. The inscription is an assurance of the physical integrity of our diamonds throughout their journey, as well as the conscientious integrity with which we run our business.

FOREVERMARK INSCRIPTION & GRADING Each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with an icon and individual number as an assurance that it has met Forevermark’s standards of beauty and rarity and that it is responsibly sourced. The Forevermark inscription is placed on the table facet of a Forevermark diamond. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription is 1/5000th of a human hair and can only be seen using a special Forevermark viewer available at Authorized Forevermark Jewellers. Authorized Forevermark Jewellers are able to supply a Forevermark Diamond Grading Report to their customers providing an accurate blueprint of the qualities - cut, colour, clarity and caratage - of each Forevermark diamond. Forevermark is the diamond brand from De Beers Group and benefits from over 130 years of diamond expertise. Forevermark diamonds are carefully selected and come from sources committed to high standards; they are beautifully crafted by a select group of Diamantaires and exclusively available from select Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. For more information and to find your nearest Authorised Forevermark Jeweller go to www.forevermark.com ABOUT FORTOFINO Fortofino, is inspired by the Italian town of Portofino. Mr. Sanjeev Saraf, CMD, Fortofino has established this brand with the aim to bring his passion for all things Italian and diamonds together. The USP and motive of Fortofino is to provide beautiful diamond jewellery so that their customers can enjoy it to the fullest. Their main motive is to make luxury accessible, whether you wear diamonds every day or on your special occasions, Fortofino has it all to make each day of your life a special occasion.

Mr. Sachin Jain, MD De Beers India & Mr. Sanjeev Saraf, CMD, Fortofino launch Forevermark diamonds in Ludhiana, Jammu & Ambala