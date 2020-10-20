Maruti launches subscription model in Pune, Hyderabad in partnership with ORIX Auto

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it has launched vehicle subscription programme for individual customers in Hyderabad and Pune in partnership with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services. Under this initiative with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of Japan's ORIX Corporation, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe allows a customer to use a brand new car without actually owning it by paying an all-inclusive monthly fee that covers maintenance and insurance for the complete tenure, MSI said in a statement.

The auto major has already launched the initiative in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. The company's subscription programme offers the customers a wide range of new cars - Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Arena dealerships and Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from Nexa outlets, MSI said.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe comes with features including flexible tenure, zero down payment, registration and insurance, and complete maintenance, MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said. The company is overwhelmed with customer response in the first few weeks of pilot launch and received over 5,000 enquiries, he added.

"Progressively, we aim to offer Maruti Suzuki Subscribe in 40-60 cities in the next 2-3 years," Srivastava noted. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with private registration in the name of the subscriber comes with subscription tenure options of 24, 36 and 48 months, as per customer's choice.

Customers need to pay a monthly subscription charge as low as starting Rs 15,479 (including taxes) for Swift Lxi in Hyderabad and Rs 15,354 (including taxes) in Pune for a tenure of 48 months, the auto major said. After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to upgrade vehicle, extend, or buy the car at market price, it added.

"Subscription is clearly emerging as a great new channel for customers to drive their preferred Maruti Suzuki vehicles. ORIX India and Maruti Suzuki have been working closely on this initiative over the last couple of months and we have witnessed an increased level of excitement and traction in the cities we have launched in the last 2-3 months," ORIX India MD and CEO Sandeep Gambhir said.