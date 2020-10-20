Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung grabs 5th spot in Interbrand's list of Best Global Brands 2020

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 20-10-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 14:22 IST
Samsung grabs 5th spot in Interbrand's list of Best Global Brands 2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Samsung Electronics has grabbed the fifth spot in Interbrand's list of Best Global Brands 2020 with a brand value of USD 62.3 billion, a 2% rise from USD 61.1 billion in the previous year and a twelvefold increase from its initial evaluation in 2000.

From securing 6th place in 2017 to 5th place in 2020, Samsung has continued its steady climb despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The continuous introduction of innovative products such as Galaxy Fold, BESPOKE refrigerator etc. and the implementation of broad marketing activities on the global stage helped the company drive brand value and move upward in the list.

Additionally, Samsung's rapid response to COVID-19 through global activities and integrated global campaign and the company's devotion to sustainability in all aspects of business management, for instance, the eco-friendly packaging for Samsung TVs and smartphone cases also contributed to a boost in brand value.

"We started at number 43 with a brand value of USD 5.2 billion in 2000. This year, we stand among the top five with a brand value of USD 62.3 billion, which is a great accomplishment. We couldn't have made the achievement without the support of our customers around the world. To further enhance our global status, we will continue to engage and communicate with consumers," said YH Lee, CMO of Samsung Electronics.

Interbrand is a global brand consulting company that evaluates the brand value of businesses based on a comprehensive analysis of multiple factors including financial performance, brand influence on purchase and brand competitiveness.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yogi forays into battle for Bihar, urges people to vote for Nitish

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged the people of Bihar to vote his development-oriented counterpart Nitish Kumar back to power, while underscoring that the BJP, an alliance partner, has fulfilled its promises on e...

Upbeat earnings lift FTSE 100 as lockdowns, Brexit uncertainty weigh

Londons FTSE 100 edged higher on Tuesday, boosted by a clutch of upbeat quarterly corporate earnings, although gains were capped by concerns over tougher coronavirus lockdowns in parts of England and Brexit-related uncertainty. The blue-chi...

COVID-19:Health dept tells hospitals to watch out for co-infections

The Delhi health department has written to all hospitals and district authorities to be alert about co-infections of COVID-19 with other seasonal ailments and implement management guidelines on it issued by the Union Health Ministry. Cases...

2 brothers booked for attempt to rape

A case has been registered against two brothers for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Circle Officer of Police of Naraini area Siyaram said the duo made the attempt to rape...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020