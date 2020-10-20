Samsung grabs 5th spot in Interbrand's list of Best Global Brands 2020

Samsung Electronics has grabbed the fifth spot in Interbrand's list of Best Global Brands 2020 with a brand value of USD 62.3 billion, a 2% rise from USD 61.1 billion in the previous year and a twelvefold increase from its initial evaluation in 2000.

From securing 6th place in 2017 to 5th place in 2020, Samsung has continued its steady climb despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The continuous introduction of innovative products such as Galaxy Fold, BESPOKE refrigerator etc. and the implementation of broad marketing activities on the global stage helped the company drive brand value and move upward in the list.

Additionally, Samsung's rapid response to COVID-19 through global activities and integrated global campaign and the company's devotion to sustainability in all aspects of business management, for instance, the eco-friendly packaging for Samsung TVs and smartphone cases also contributed to a boost in brand value.

"We started at number 43 with a brand value of USD 5.2 billion in 2000. This year, we stand among the top five with a brand value of USD 62.3 billion, which is a great accomplishment. We couldn't have made the achievement without the support of our customers around the world. To further enhance our global status, we will continue to engage and communicate with consumers," said YH Lee, CMO of Samsung Electronics.

Interbrand is a global brand consulting company that evaluates the brand value of businesses based on a comprehensive analysis of multiple factors including financial performance, brand influence on purchase and brand competitiveness.