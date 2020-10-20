Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt working on giving flexibility to Air India bidders to decide on debt: DIPAM Secy

The flexibility to potential investors on the quantum of the Rs 60,074 crore debt that they want to absorb will replace the current condition of the buyer taking over more than a third of the debt and transferring the rest to a special purpose vehicle, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said. The potential investors in Air India have given feedback that due to the uncertainty created by COVID-19 in the aviation sector the debt should not be fixed at the Expression of Interest (EoI) stage, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 15:15 IST
Govt working on giving flexibility to Air India bidders to decide on debt: DIPAM Secy
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

In a bid to resurrect Air India privatisation, the government is planning to give flexibility to potential investors to decide on the humongous debt with the national carrier, a top official has said. The flexibility to potential investors on the quantum of the Rs 60,074 crore debt that they want to absorb will replace the current condition of the buyer taking over more than a third of the debt and transferring the rest to a special purpose vehicle, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.

The potential investors in Air India have given feedback that due to the uncertainty created by COVID-19 in the aviation sector the debt should not be fixed at the Expression of Interest (EoI) stage, he added. As per the Air India EoI floated by DIPAM in January, of the airline's total debt of Rs 60,074 crore as of March 31, 2019, the buyer would be required to absorb Rs 23,286.5 crore, while the rest would be transferred to Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL), a special purpose vehicle.

The government is seeking to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd. "On Air India, we would try and sort out the investor issues with respect to debt... We will see whether we can give flexibility at least at the EoI stage and let the debt be determined through the market rather than freezing it upfront. This is what we are examining," Pandey told PTI in an interview.

He said a decision on this would be soon taken by Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) and if there is a change in the Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM), the potential investors would be given time to raise queries. "There is a lot of uncertainty in the aviation sector due to COVID and accordingly we should structure the transaction. We should not fix everything at the EoI stage. That's the feedback we are getting. The point is what debt is sustainable. There is a point of view that it can be decided by the market rather than we upfront deciding," he noted.

The AISAM would take a final call on whether bidding for Air India will take place based on equity value or enterprise value, he added. "We are examining the issue and a decision will soon be taken by AISAM," Pandey added.

The last date for submission of bids for Air India is October 30, which according to sources is likely to be extended till mid-December following the change in PIM. A popular valuation methodology for takeover deals - Enterprise value (EV) is a measure of a company's total value, often used as a more comprehensive alternative to equity market capitalisation. EV includes in its calculation the market capitalisation of a company, but also short-term and long-term debt as well as any cash on the company's balance sheet.

On the sale of a strategic stake of the government in other CPSEs, Pandey said there are some transactions that have reached the second stage like the two steel plants of SAIL, and Central Electronics Ltd. "New EoIs will come in Shipping Corporation of India, In Concor (Container Corporation) as soon as Railways finalise the land policy then we can come out with EoI. We can come out with EoI on BEML because their land issues mostly we have sorted out. EoI on Nilachal Ispat Nigam Ltd, Pawan Hans is shortly expected," he said, adding the bid documents for all of these companies will be issued in November.

Pandey further said that the initial public offering (IPOs) of 4 CPSEs -- IRFC, RailTel, TCIL and WAPCOS -- are in the pipeline for the current fiscal. For the current fiscal, the budget has pegged disinvestment proceeds at Rs 2.10 lakh crore. This includes Rs 1.20 lakh crore from CPSE share sale and Rs 90,000 crore from a share sale in public sector banks and financial institutions, including the listing of insurance behemoth LIC.

So far this fiscal, Rs 5,695 crore has been mopped up through the CPSE stake sale..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global shares mixed as U.S. virus aid hopes fade

Global shares were mixed Tuesday, after Wall Streets overnight decline as hopes faded Washington will come through with badly needed aid for the U.S. economy before the U.S. presidential election. Frances CAC 40 gained 02 per cent in early ...

Number of seats in MBBS course increased to 4,000 in West Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the number of seats in the MBBS course has increased to 4,000 in the state with the addition of 250 seats in two medical colleges. Banerjee had earlier underscored the need for incr...

US STOCKS-Futures gain as deadline for fresh stimulus looms

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday on expectations that Washington lawmakers would be able to settle their differences for an economic stimulus bill to pass before the Nov. 3 presidential elections.House of Representatives Speaker Nan...

Zimbabwe coach Rajput skips Pakistan tour after Indian Embassy in Harare seeks exemption: ZC

Zimbabwe cricket coach Lalchand Rajput has travelled with the team for a tour of Pakistan after the Indian embassy in Harare requested his exemption from the limited-over series. A statement from Zimbabwe Cricket said that Rajput will miss ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020