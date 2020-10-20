Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eating like the English? French curfew puts early dinner on menu

The French have long considered themselves more culinarily sophisticated than their British neighbours. They tend to baulk at the prospect of having to eat their evening meal too early or rush their wine and, for some, the jury's still out on whether such behaviour might now be permissible.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 15:49 IST
Eating like the English? French curfew puts early dinner on menu

Restaurateur Pascal Mousset has a new menu he hopes will persuade his patrons to change the habit of a lifetime in response to Paris's coronavirus curfew, by - perish the thought - eating dinner as early as the English.

They can order his 19-euro "After Work" offering of foie gras, boar pate and calamari until 8:00 p.m., an hour before the lockdown takes effect in the capital and eight other cities - and just when they might normally be contemplating their starters. Mousset, whose restaurant Chez Francoise is popular with lawmakers, throws in two glasses of beer or wine to help wash the food down.

"We said to ourselves we have two options: close in the evenings and turn off the lights or do something positive," he said, after last week's announcement of the new curbs gave the trade just 48 hours to adapt. The French have long considered themselves more culinarily sophisticated than their British neighbours.

They tend to baulk at the prospect of having to eat their evening meal too early or rush their wine and, for some, the jury's still out on whether such behaviour might now be permissible. "We'll see if we can get used to the Anglo-Saxon habit of eating out at 7.30 p.m.," said self-employed Denis Alexandre, 53, lunching with a friend in a favourite restaurant in the affluent 16th arrondissement.

Others like Xavier Denamur, who owns five bars and restaurants, are turning to takeout deliveries - permitted post-curfew - to make ends meet during the six weeks for which the night-time shutdown is scheduled to last. He says his staff are struggling to adjust. "My barmen have become delivery-boys. Logistically, it's a bit of a mess."

But they still have at least one resolutely un-British touch of refinement to fall back on - delivering the meals on porcelain plates.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from upcoming 5G networks

Swedish regulators on Tuesday banned the use of telecom equipment from Chinas Huawei and ZTE in its 5G network ahead of the spectrum auction scheduled for next month.The Swedish Post and Telecom Authority PTS said httpswww.pts.seennewspress...

R Narayan appointed as president of FICCI-CMSME

New Delhi India, October 20 ANINewsVoir R Narayan, Founder and CEO, Power2SME has been elected as President of Confederation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises CMSME, an affiliated body under the umbrella of the Federation of Indian Cha...

Kenya: KNUT demands 20 percent pay raise to cushion teachers from COVID-19 effects

To cushion its members from inflation and COVID-19 effects, the Kenya National Union of Teachers KNUT has demanded a pay raise of up to 200 percent, according to a news report by Nation.In a move likely to jolt the Teachers Service Commissi...

Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from upcoming 5G networks

Sweden on Tuesday banned on security grounds the use of telecom equipment from Chinas Huawei and ZTE in its 5G network ahead of a spectrum auction scheduled for next month, joining other European nations that have restricted the role of Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020