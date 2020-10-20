Left Menu
Development News Edition

DCM Shriram Q2 net profit up marginally at Rs 118.37 cr

Investments as well as rationalisation over the past couple of years have strengthened the company's businesses and helped in sustaining a reasonable performance in these challenging times, they added. Ajay Shriram said the Chiaro-Vinyl businesses have witnessed a healthy increase in volumes since May and are now operating at reasonable levels.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:37 IST
DCM Shriram Q2 net profit up marginally at Rs 118.37 cr
Representative Image

Diversified group DCM Shriram Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 118.37 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2020-21 on higher sales. Its net profit had stood at Rs 117.73 crore in the year-ago period.

DCM Shriram is into sugar, fertilisers, seeds and chloro-vinyl businesses, among others. Total income increased on a consolidated basis to Rs 2,064.61 crore in the July-September quarter of this year from Rs 1,784.69 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Expenses also remained higher at Rs 1,910.48 crore, compared with Rs 1,636.95 crore a year ago. "The operating as well as financial performance of the company have improved significantly over the previous quarter which was impacted by the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic," its Chairman and Senior Managing Director Ajay Shriram, and Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Vikram Shriram said in a joint statement.

They also added that although the operating challenges due to COVID-19 have reduced, the uncertainty of economic environment continues. Investments as well as rationalisation over the past couple of years have strengthened the company's businesses and helped in sustaining a reasonable performance in these challenging times, they added.

Ajay Shriram said the Chiaro-Vinyl businesses have witnessed a healthy increase in volumes since May and are now operating at reasonable levels. The company has started implementation of a 120-megawatt coal-based power plant at Bharuch that will improve cost-competitiveness at the chemicals complex at Bharuch, he said.

That apart, the sugar business has increased the scale and forward integration over the past few years, while the agri input businesses have rationalised revenue verticals and improved product offerings, he added. He also said, "Discontinuation of trading in bulk fertilisers and sale of international seeds business in Indonesia and Vietnam have helped in reducing losses and have improved the focus on core business." These steps have improved performance and augur well for consistent growth of these businesses. The company's balance sheet as well as cash flows are healthy and enable it to continue to focus on building scale, integration and cost-competitiveness in the businesses, he added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China takes note of Australia joining Malabar naval drills

China on Tuesday said it has taken note of Indias announcement that Australia will join the annual Malabar naval exercises along with the US and Japan, underlining that military cooperation should be conducive to regional peace and stabilit...

EU takes action against Malta, Cyprus for 'golden passports'

The European Commission launched infringements procedures Tuesday against Cyprus and Malta over their golden passport programs, in which wealthy people can acquire EU citizenship in exchange for an investment. The EUs executive said the luc...

Punjab Assembly passes bills to `negate’ Centre’s farm laws, adopts resolution

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution rejecting the Centres new farm laws and passed four bills it said will counter the contentious legislation enacted by Parliament. The bills were passed and the resolution adopted unanimous...

Lemru Elephant Reserve will not infringe on rights of villages, forest dwellers: Minister

Denying reports about the displacement of the villagers and reduction in their forest rights due to Lemru Elephant Reserve, Chhattisgarh Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar on Monday said the project will not infringe on the rights of villages a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020