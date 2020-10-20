Left Menu
OYO ropes in sonu sood as face of sanitisation campaign

On the development, Sood said: "I believe that today, travellers including myself are constantly worried about hygiene and sanitisation while travelling in a virus-hit world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:39 IST
Hospitality firm OYO on Tuesday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as the face of its campaign 'Sanitised Before Your Eyes' that seeks to showcase its sanitisation efforts and build trust within the travellers. The campaign is an on-request initiative through which guests can request the hotel's on-ground staff to sanitise high touch spots or frequently touched surfaces right in front of their eyes, OYO Hotels & Homes said in a statement.

“Sonu has been an OYO asset owner with us since 2019 and we're extremely happy to have him as the face of our campaign. We believe that his ideologies and our brand fit perfectly well together," OYO India and South Asia CEO Rohit Kapoor said. On the development, Sood said: "I believe that today, travellers including myself are constantly worried about hygiene and sanitisation while travelling in a virus-hit world. Witnessing the sanitisation process will reduce guests' anxiety and worries to a great extent, allowing them to truly enjoy their stay".

