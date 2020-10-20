Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain urged to force companies to publish ethnicity pay gaps

By Emma Batha LONDON, Oct 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - British businesses would have to report pay gaps between staff from different ethnic groups and draw up plans for tackling imbalances under proposed legislation being presented in parliament on Tuesday. Lawmaker Stella Creasy, who will introduce the pay transparency bill, said the government "should pull its finger out" on an issue that had become all the more pressing as the COVID-19 pandemic deepens inequalities.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:41 IST
Britain urged to force companies to publish ethnicity pay gaps
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

British businesses would have to report pay gaps between staff from different ethnic groups and draw up plans for tackling imbalances under proposed legislation being presented in parliament on Tuesday.

Lawmaker Stella Creasy, who will introduce the pay transparency bill, said the government "should pull its finger out" on an issue that had become all the more pressing as the COVID-19 pandemic deepens inequalities. Her private member's bill comes amid growing debate in Britain about racial equality and workplace diversity following months of anti-racism protests around the world.

The proposals, which have cross-party support, also cover gender-based pay inequality and would allow women workers to know what men in comparable jobs are being paid if they suspect bosses are paying them less. "Equal pay legislation in this country is older than me and I certainly don't want my daughter's generation to have to still be dealing with this," Creasy, an opposition Labour MP, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Equality experts said they were not aware of any other country that requires companies to publish ethnicity pay gaps, calling the proposal a chance for Britain to lead by example. Less than 5% of Britain's most-powerful roles are held by non-white people although they make up 13% of the population, according to the Colour of Power index, an annual diversity study.

Ethnic minority pay gaps range from 1.4% in Wales to 23.8% in London, according to official statistics, but the figures mask big variations between different minorities. Creasy said the difference was narrowing even more slowly than the gender pay gap.

Britain made it mandatory in 2017 for all companies with more than 250 employees to report the difference in earnings of male and female staff - although the requirement was suspended this year because of the pandemic. Women were paid about 83 pence for every pound men were paid last year as the pay gap narrowed slightly to 17.3% from 17.9% in 2018, according to official data.

The proposed legislation would reduce the pay gap reporting threshold to 100 employees and require businesses to publish plans for eliminating discrepancies. Equality experts say a key reason why gender pay discrimination continues to be so prevalent is the lack of workplace pay transparency, and that the proposed reforms would make it easier for women to bring equal pay claims.

Halima Begum, director of the Runnymede Trust race equality think-tank, said COVID-19 would disproportionately impact ethnic minority workers and that pay gap reporting must be made mandatory rather than voluntary. "Equal pay is an important principle of a democratic and equitable society," she said. "Reporting is the first step in closing the gap."

Also Read: UPDATE 1-British midcaps hit near 2-month high on upbeat Brexit views

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China takes note of Australia joining Malabar naval drills

China on Tuesday said it has taken note of Indias announcement that Australia will join the annual Malabar naval exercises along with the US and Japan, underlining that military cooperation should be conducive to regional peace and stabilit...

EU takes action against Malta, Cyprus for 'golden passports'

The European Commission launched infringements procedures Tuesday against Cyprus and Malta over their golden passport programs, in which wealthy people can acquire EU citizenship in exchange for an investment. The EUs executive said the luc...

Punjab Assembly passes bills to `negate’ Centre’s farm laws, adopts resolution

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution rejecting the Centres new farm laws and passed four bills it said will counter the contentious legislation enacted by Parliament. The bills were passed and the resolution adopted unanimous...

Lemru Elephant Reserve will not infringe on rights of villages, forest dwellers: Minister

Denying reports about the displacement of the villagers and reduction in their forest rights due to Lemru Elephant Reserve, Chhattisgarh Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar on Monday said the project will not infringe on the rights of villages a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020