Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRDAI sets up panel to examine need for standard cyber liability insurance product

The general liability policies do not cover cyber risks, and cyber insurance policies currently available are highly customised for clients in a new and quickly growing market. "Hence, it is felt that a basic standard product structure is required to provide insurance cover for individuals and establishments to manage their cyber risks," said IRDAI while announcing setting up a working group to examine the need for standard cyber liability insurance product.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 19:12 IST
IRDAI sets up panel to examine need for standard cyber liability insurance product

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has set up a panel to explore possibility of a basic standard product structure to provide insurance cover for individuals and establishments to manage their cyber risks. The general liability policies do not cover cyber risks, and cyber insurance policies currently available are highly customised for clients in a new and quickly growing market.

"Hence, it is felt that a basic standard product structure is required to provide insurance cover for individuals and establishments to manage their cyber risks," said IRDAI while announcing setting up a working group to examine the need for standard cyber liability insurance product. The panel, headed by P Umesh, Consultant-Liability Insurance, has been asked to study various statutory provisions on information and cybersecurity, and to evaluate critical issues involving legal aspects of transactions in cyber space.

It will also examine various types of incidents involving cybersecurity in the recent past and possible insurance coverage strategies for those, and the cyber liability insurance covers available in Indian market and in other developed jurisdictions. The nine-member panel has been asked to recommend the scope of the cyber liability insurance covers for the present context and for the medium term, and explore possibility of developing standard coverages, exclusions and optional extensions for various categories.

IRDAI noted that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are rising incidences of cyberattacks and a growing number of high-profile data breaches. The regulator felt that cybersecurity is the most important need for all sectors today to address the numerous risks posed by cyberattacks. The working group has been asked to submit its report within two months.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from upcoming 5G networks

Sweden has banned telecoms equipment from Huawei and ZTE in its 5G network, joining other European nations that have restricted the role of Chinese suppliers on security grounds.Telecoms regulator PTS said httpswww.pts.seennewspress-release...

Toddler raped, killed in UP's Ghaziabad; accused known to family arrested

A two-and-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped and later killed by her fathers acquaintance with her body found in Kavi Nagar here on Tuesday, police said. She was lured on the pretext of getting her some food by her fathers old acquainta...

41 more COVID deaths take Delhi's toll to 6,081; infection tally 3.36 lakh

The national capital recorded 41 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday taking the death toll to 6,081, while 3,579 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.36 lakh, authorities said. These fresh cases were detected due to the 56,593 tests co...

Cyber crimes in India caused Rs 1.25 lakh cr loss last year: Official

Cyber crimes in India caused Rs 1.25 lakh crore loss in 2019 and cyber threats will continue to increase as the country starts developing smart cities and rolling out 5G network, among other initiatives, National Cyber Security Coordinator ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020