20 new IT firms have set up operations in Kerala amid easing of curbs

Amid easing of lockdown curbs, at least 20 new IT companies have set up operations in Kerala and five existing firms have sought more space as part of their expansion plans, the state government said. The government said with the advent of new companies, more than 300 new job opportunities were created and within 100 days, 500 new jobs will be created in Technopark.

"... 20 new IT companies have come to Kerala to set up their operations here. Along with this, five existing companies have also asked for more space as part of their expansion plans. With the advent of new companies, more than 300 new job opportunities were created.It is expected that within 100 days, 500 new jobs will be created in Technopark, Trivandrum; 1,000 in Infopark, Kochi; and 125 in Cyberpark, Kozhikode," the state government said in a release.

The release said the Technocity building complex, Technopark Phase III building, Brigade group projects in Technocity, Technopark Phase I and Infopark, and the projects of Lulu group are some of the new projects in the IT sector. "Winwish, a company currently operating in the Technopark, has decided to build its own campus on one acre with an investment of Rs 100 crore. More companies have expressed interest in coming to Kerala and discussions on this are in progress.

The government is constructing a two lakh sq ft building in Technocity at a cost of Rs 100 crore and will be commissioned in December this year," the release said. The government said the completed Koratty Infopark and IBS's IT campus will be operational by next year and work on the Caspian Technology Park, Media System India Solutions and Plug n Play Business Office at Kozhikode Cyberpark is also in progress.

The government also observed IT companies are shifting to a hybrid working system where they combine work from home and work from the office. "Currently, IT Parks are staffed by 5-10 per cent of employees only. The new method allows companies to achieve up to 85 per cent productivity. According to the companies, 20 per cent of employees will continue to work from home even after Covid.

IT Parks in the State employ about 1.10 lakh people," the release said. About 3.30 lakh indirect employment opportunities were generated through these parks.