5th Joint Working Group on coal between India, Indonesia on Nov 5

The 5th Joint Working Group (JWG) on coal between India and Indonesia will be held on November 5, 2020, an official statement said on Tuesday. The one-day meeting will be held through video conference from New Delhi due to travel restrictions on account of the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting will deliberate on the Indian coal policy reforms -- recent updates, coking coal exploration and commercial coal mining. It will also focus on the potential of Indonesia-India business cooperation in coal post COVID-19, the coal ministry said. A B2B session will bring together industries from both the sides to discuss the issues impacting business opportunities.

This will also explore more areas of business opportunities in the coal sector. The deliberations will guide the coal business between the two countries, the statement added.