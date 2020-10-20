Left Menu
Development News Edition

5th Joint Working Group on coal between India, Indonesia on Nov 5

The 5th Joint Working Group (JWG) on coal between India and Indonesia will be held on November 5, 2020, an official statement said on Tuesday. It will also focus on the potential of Indonesia-India business cooperation in coal post COVID-19, the coal ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:31 IST
5th Joint Working Group on coal between India, Indonesia on Nov 5
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The 5th Joint Working Group (JWG) on coal between India and Indonesia will be held on November 5, 2020, an official statement said on Tuesday. The one-day meeting will be held through video conference from New Delhi due to travel restrictions on account of the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting will deliberate on the Indian coal policy reforms -- recent updates, coking coal exploration and commercial coal mining. It will also focus on the potential of Indonesia-India business cooperation in coal post COVID-19, the coal ministry said. A B2B session will bring together industries from both the sides to discuss the issues impacting business opportunities.

This will also explore more areas of business opportunities in the coal sector. The deliberations will guide the coal business between the two countries, the statement added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Antibodies fade quickly in recovering COVID-19 patients, study finds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Italy's regions impose patchwork restrictions to tame COVID surge

Italys southern Campania region said on Tuesday it planned to introduce a nighttime curfew from the weekend, while other areas started drawing up their own restrictions to tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Italian government imposed a n...

EXCLUSIVE-Process to elect ICC war crimes prosecutor stalls amid U.S. sanctions

Washingtons decision to impose financial sanctions on the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is overshadowing the search for her successor, with countries deadlocked over a post that has new visibility as the target of Ame...

Trump heads to battleground Pennsylvania, a day before Obama stumps for Biden

U.S. President Donald Trump heads to the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, a day before former President Barack Obama visits the state to tout his former No. 2 and Trumps Democratic rival in the Nov. 3 election, Joe Biden. Earl...

Sudan says it has transferred compensation for U.S. bombing victims

Sudan has transferred the compensation it has agreed to pay U.S. victims of militant attacks and their families, paving the way for its reintegration into the global economy after nearly three decades of isolation, the central bank governor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020