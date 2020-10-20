Noida police seeks people's participation in identifying risky places for women

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police is seeking people's participation in identifying risky public places for women to help it make them more secure, a senior official said on Tuesday. The district police also shared a dedicated phone number – 9870395200 -- which can be used by people for sending pictures and locations of stretches of roads that need better lighting.

The initiative comes amid the Uttar Pradesh government's week-long drive "Mission Shakti", aimed at checking crime against women. "Dark roads or alleys are major culprits in making public spaces insecure for women! Send us photos and locations of roads that need better lighting on 9870395200. As part of 'Mission Shakti', the Noida Police is creating a registry of all," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Vrinda Shukla tweeted.

She said anyone from the public can send suggestions on the phone number through WhatsApp and the process would continue even after the "Mission Shakti" ends. "We keep compile suggestions and make a composite report on them and write to the administration about the mapping that has been done and asking for these areas to be lit up," DCP Shukla told PTI. She added that the registry being prepared will work as a crowd-sourced list of places which are inadequately lit.