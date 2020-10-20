WR to run 4 more ladies special suburban trains from Wednesday

WR to run 4 more ladies special suburban trains from WednesdayPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:01 IST
Western Railway will run four ladies special suburban trains from Wednesday, taking the count of such "women's only" services to six and overall daily services on its network to 704 amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
Between them, Central Railway and Western Railway are operating 1,406 suburban services daily, which will now go upto 1,410, a release informed.