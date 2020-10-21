PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 21

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 21Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 06:55 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 06:55 IST
Boris Johnson's 3-year UK spending master plan set to be ditched https://on.ft.com/37t2FN0
Government threatens to take direct control of Transport for London https://on.ft.com/31mAxan
Royal Mail launches doorstep parcel collections in ecommerce boom https://on.ft.com/2FPFn8O
PwC executive identified in 63 million pound court dispute over alleged leak https://on.ft.com/34iqfu5
Overview British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's three-year spending plan is set to be rejected as chancellor Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, has told the prime minister that plans for a comprehensive review should not go ahead amid COVID-19 pandemic.
The British government has warned it would take over control of Transport for London unless mayor Sadiq Khan accepts a package of measures proposed by transport minister Grant Shapps. British postal services group Royal Mail Plc will start collecting parcels from doorsteps across the country.
PwC's senior executive Ian Green has been identified in a 63 million pound ($81.63 million) court case against the Big Four accounting firm in which he is accused of leaking confidential client information. ($1 = 0.7718 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
