Maha: 5 killed, 34 injured as bus falls into gorge

At least five people were killed and 34 others injured when their speeding bus fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district in the early hours of Wednesday, a police official said. The injured passengers were rushed to a hospital in Visarwadi, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 09:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least five people were killed and 34 others injured when their speeding bus fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district in the early hours of Wednesday, a police official said. The accident took place at Kondaibari ghat around 3.15am when the private bus was going from Malkapur to Surat in Gujarat, he said.

As per preliminary information, the bus driver lost control over the wheels in the ghat section following which the vehicle fell into the nearly 30-feet deep gorge, he said. On getting information about the accident, police and local rescue teams rushed to the spot.

"Five people were killed and 34 others received injuries," the police official said. The injured passengers were rushed to a hospital in Visarwadi, he said.

