Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclica to use Excelra's GOSTAR Database to develop AI & ML based Deep Learning Algorithm for Drug Target Identification

HYDERABAD, India and TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelra, a leading global Data & Analytics organization, today announced that it has licensed its Global Online Structure Activity Relationship Database (GOSTAR) to Cyclica Inc., a leading biotechnology company whose AI-augmented integrated platform enables multi-objective, polypharmacology-informed design of drug molecules GOSTAR is the largest online structure activity relationship database comprising of over 5.5 million small molecules and their associated chemical, biological and pharmacological properties.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-10-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 10:19 IST
Cyclica to use Excelra's GOSTAR Database to develop AI & ML based Deep Learning Algorithm for Drug Target Identification

HYDERABAD, India and TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelra, a leading global Data & Analytics organization, today announced that it has licensed its Global Online Structure Activity Relationship Database (GOSTAR) to Cyclica Inc., a leading biotechnology company whose AI-augmented integrated platform enables multi-objective, polypharmacology-informed design of drug molecules

GOSTAR is the largest online structure activity relationship database comprising of over 5.5 million small molecules and their associated chemical, biological and pharmacological properties. The database is manually curated by our scientific team who excerpt and enrich datasets from functional assays, in vitro and in vivo studies. A variety of small molecule activities encompassing SAR, physicochemical, metabolic, ADME and toxicological profiles are captured and structured into a relational database. GOSTAR ultimately equips researchers with insights to generate novel ideas in drug design in the early as well as optimization stages of drug discovery

Dr. Raveendra Dayam, Director, Chemistry Services, Excelra said: "GOSTAR provides access to more than 28 million experimentally determined quantitative interactions between small molecules and the vast druggable target space. Insights derived from these interactions complement Cyclica's polypharmacology approach in novel compound drug discovery. GOSTAR is a rich qualitative and quantitative dataset that is applied by many AI/ML companies and we are excited that the data will support Cyclica with its predictive analytics."The breadth of data provided by GOSTAR will broaden the domain of applicability of Cyclica's models, as Dr. Stephen MacKinnon, VP of R&D at Cyclica indicates: "The collaboration with GOSTAR strengthens Cyclica's training data for our platform models by allowing Cyclica to annotate our proteome screening data, thus enhancing our predicted interaction capabilities. This will have a direct impact on the development of more precise and efficacious medicines for patients in need."About CyclicaCyclica is the first company to approach polypharmacology with a structure-based, AI-augmented in silico discovery platform, centered on 'Ligand Design' and 'Ligand Express'. Powered by MatchMaker™, a proprietary deep learning proteome screening technology, and POEM™, an innovative supervised learning technology for predicting molecular properties. To know more, visit www.cyclicarx.comAbout Excelra:Excelra's data and analytics solutions empower innovation in life sciences from molecule to market. The Excelra Edge comes from a seamless amalgamation of proprietary data assets, domain expertise and data science to accelerate drug discovery and development. To know more, visit www.excelra.comLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692189/Excelra_Logo.jpg PWRPWR

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook sues four individuals for providing fake engagement services

Facebook said Tuesday it has filed separate lawsuits against four individuals providing fake engagement services that are intended to artificially inflate likes and followers on Instagram.The social media giant is suing Sean Heilweil and Ja...

Maha: TMC starts virtual yoga classes for COVID-19 patients

The Thane Municipal Corporation has started virtual yoga classes for patients at a civic-run COVID-19 hospital in the city with an aim to ensure their speedy recovery. Mayor Naresh Mhaske inaugurated the virtual yoga classes at the hospital...

Mindhunter Season 3 development will take time, actors released from contracts

Since Mindhunter Season 2 aired its finale in August 2019, fans are severely waiting for Season 3. Netflix is yet to renew Mindhunter for Season 3.Here we have an update on Mindhunter Season 3 from the series choreographer, Erik Messerschmi...

Zero tolerance towards crime and criminals, says UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that a total of 125 criminals had been killed in encounters and 2,607 injured from March 20, 2017, to October 5, 2020. While addressing the Police Commemoration Day Parade at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020